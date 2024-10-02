 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The BEAMS, Birkenstock collaboration is the chicest shoe you didn’t expect

BEAMS and Birkenstocks partner up once again

By
model for BEAMS and Birkenstock clog
BEAMS / BEAMS

As it stands, Birkenstock’s London clog is already lauded as a comfy easy-to-wear shoe option that gives comfort and structure. While their latest collaboration doesn’t alter that, it does give the design a boost of style that might make it easier to wear in your daily activities. In partnership with BEAMS, the London clog gets a serious upgrade that helps elevate one of its most famous products. Although this isn’t the first partnership between the two brands, the minimal upgrade allows this design to change shape. With only a subtle branding added onto the new shoe, there’s little of the collaboration that stands out boldly, however, it’s the neutral and laidback style that makes it a chic alternative to your regular footwear. 

BEAMS x Birkenstock “London” 

model wearing birkenstock BEAMS clog
BEAMS / BEAMS

Previously, BEAMS and Birkenstock collaborated on two of the German companies’ other famous models, the “Boston” and “Zurich” designs. Unlike the other sandals in Birkenstock’s lineup, the London model offers year-round wearability as it has an enclosed heel. Since “London” is a clog model, it has plenty more fabric to work with, which is another advantage for this collaboration. The main change in this design is the addition of a bone texture all over the clog. Added to the front, back, and sides, the bone pattern gives the clog a different texture and look. Only an embossed logo on the footbed gives a nod to BEAMS participation, however, the main focus is the added pattern. Although slight, this pop of texture adds an elevated look to an otherwise neutral and minimalist style. 

Recommended Videos

Those looking to upgrade their Birkenstocks can pre-order their BEAMS x Birkenstock “London” clog on the BEAMS website. The official release of the clog will be October 12 via BEAMS’ site and select Birkenstock retailers. These shoes will retail for $175 and will fly off the shelves.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
The best dress sneakers for men to up the business casual style game in 2024
Stay casual and comfortable while still looking great
Man in dress pants and sneakers

Whether you wear a suit every day or are deeply entrenched in the business casual dress code, the world of dress shoes can be overwhelming, expensive, and unfortunately, uncomfortable. Lucky for you, the rapid casualization of our professional world has led many brands to develop something a little more conducive to staying stylish and elevated at the same time you are comfortable and mobile.

Dress sneakers are the perfect hybrid between elevated dress shoes and casual sneakers. With uppers (everything above the soles) that resemble dress shoes, you can wear one of these with suits, chinos, and jeans. With soles that rival your favorite sneakers, you can feel comfortable all day, and even run to get out of the rain without being afraid you'll eat it. But what are the best dress sneakers for men? You know we at The Manual have opinions on this, and we put together a list of the perfect choices, no matter what your wardrobe needs.
For comfort: Johnston & Murphy Uptown GL1 Luxe Hybrid

Read more
What you need to know about conditioning leather boots
Keep your leather boots looking great with these tips
Leather boots sitting on a tree root

Men are hard workers. We're explorers. We like to run off the beaten path to find the most challenging corners of the Earth and conquer them. Of course, we can only do that if we have the right gear. Whether we're talking about the right pocket knife or the best pants for the trail, what we take with us on the trail is vital to our success. And maybe the most vital thing we take with us just may be the thing that takes us.

Our leather boots. The right pair of boots can make or break any adventure to the furthest reaches of the known wilderness. Or they can make or break your delicate little toes on the job site. And if you want them to take care of you, it is important you take care of them by learning the right way to condition leather boots.
Choosing the right leather boots

Read more
How to waterproof boots so you’re always prepared for the weather
Good boots are crucial for getting through wet fall weather — here's how to make sure they last
Person with hiking boots walking through water

Autumn is almost here, meaning it’s time to peep some splendid foliage, trek through an apple orchard, and weather and waterproof your favorite boots. While this last action point may lack the charm of other fall-ier activities, it’s a crucial one that could spell the difference between an OK autumn and an unbeleafable one (pun fully intended).

Fall is a disastrous time for footwear. Freezing rain, sleet, snow, hail, and all other forms of autumnal precipitation can wreak havoc on even the toughest shoes if you don’t take the proper precautions.

Read more