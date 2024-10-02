BEAMS and Birkenstocks partner up once again

As it stands, Birkenstock’s London clog is already lauded as a comfy easy-to-wear shoe option that gives comfort and structure. While their latest collaboration doesn’t alter that, it does give the design a boost of style that might make it easier to wear in your daily activities. In partnership with BEAMS, the London clog gets a serious upgrade that helps elevate one of its most famous products. Although this isn’t the first partnership between the two brands, the minimal upgrade allows this design to change shape. With only a subtle branding added onto the new shoe, there’s little of the collaboration that stands out boldly, however, it’s the neutral and laidback style that makes it a chic alternative to your regular footwear.

BEAMS x Birkenstock “London”

Previously, BEAMS and Birkenstock collaborated on two of the German companies’ other famous models, the “Boston” and “Zurich” designs. Unlike the other sandals in Birkenstock’s lineup, the London model offers year-round wearability as it has an enclosed heel. Since “London” is a clog model, it has plenty more fabric to work with, which is another advantage for this collaboration. The main change in this design is the addition of a bone texture all over the clog. Added to the front, back, and sides, the bone pattern gives the clog a different texture and look. Only an embossed logo on the footbed gives a nod to BEAMS participation, however, the main focus is the added pattern. Although slight, this pop of texture adds an elevated look to an otherwise neutral and minimalist style.

Recommended Videos

Those looking to upgrade their Birkenstocks can pre-order their BEAMS x Birkenstock “London” clog on the BEAMS website. The official release of the clog will be October 12 via BEAMS’ site and select Birkenstock retailers. These shoes will retail for $175 and will fly off the shelves.