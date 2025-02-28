 Skip to main content
Sperry teams with Americana pro BEAMS PLUS for new collaboration

Celebrating nearly a century of American style, two brands revive prep

Now that we are steamrolling into the spring, it is nearly time for us to bring our best boat shoes back out of the closet, pair them with shorts, and hop on a boat. Of course, if you have a favorite boat shoe, there is a good chance that they are from Sperry. After nearly a century of excellence, the Sperry x BEAMS PLUS collaboration brings us the pinnacle of Americana and prep.

“This collaboration with Sperry is a tribute to our long-standing partnership and a celebration of their 90th Anniversary! Sperry has been a cornerstone of Ivy Style, Prep Style, and BEAMS PLUS, and we’re incredibly grateful for their support and dedicated fanbase,” says Hideki Mizobata, Director of BEAMS PLUS. “To commemorate this milestone, we’ve expanded the collection with apparel under the theme ‘Head to Shoes.’ We’ve put so much heart into the specially designed original fabrics and styles for this collaboration. We hope this collection resonates with Sperry enthusiasts and all those who appreciate Ivy and Prep fashion.”

Celebrating the history of prep

Sperry x BEAMS PLUS couple outside
Sperry

While there are some great apparel pieces, the centerpoint of the collection is the CVO, which pays homage to Sperry’s iconic Circular Vamp Oxford.

“Standing on 90 years of history, the CVO is a timeless icon of American style,” says Jonathan Frankel, President of Sperry. “The Sperry x BEAMS PLUS Nylon CVO celebrates the rich heritage of the Paul Sperry original and offers a piece of fashion history reimagined with a modern aesthetic by the Americana experts at BEAMS PLUS.”

Sperry x BEAMS PLUS

