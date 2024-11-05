 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to mix Mexico’s other spirit, Sotol, into fall cocktails

Learn how to use this Mexican spirit in fall-themed cocktails

By
sotol fall cocktails ez2a6539 scaled jpg
Hacienda de Chihuahua Sotol

You know tequila, and in recent years if you’re into drinks then you’ve likely come across mezcal too. But Mexico has more spirits to offer than just these two — like Sotol, a distilled spirit made from succulent plants. Brands like Hacienda de Chihuahua Sotol are small family-owned operations which promote sustainability and biodiversity as part of the spirits-making process.

While Sotol is traditionally drunk neat, especially after a meal, it can also be used in cocktails and mixed drinks. While it is often used as an alternative to tequila in drinks like a margarita or as an alternative to white rum in drinks like a mojito, there are also cocktails designed to specifically complement its flavor profile.

Recommended Videos

Two cocktails from Hacienda de Chihuahua Sotol are shown below, starting off with a sweet and savory fruit and vegetable combo called the Liebre that uses carrot and strawberry as well as Sotol and Aperol. This handsome orange-hued drink mixes concentrates, jam, and juice for a thick texture and a blend of flavors to pair with the sotol. And the Pumpkin Bliss is an easy winner with its pumpkin spice flavors for the season and creamy texture from both coconut cream and whipped cream as well as condensed milk.

Related

Liebre

Hacienda de Chihuahua Sotol

Ingredients:

  • 1½ oz Sotol Plata
  • 1½ oz Carrot concentrate
  • 3 tsp Strawberry jam
  • ½ oz Lemon juice
  • ½ oz Aperol
  • Garnish: sweetened basil leaf

Pumpkin Bliss

image
Hacienda de Chihuahua Sotol

Ingredients:

  • 1½ oz Sotol Plata
  • 2 oz A mix of pumpkin spice and condensed milk
  • 1½ oz Coconut cream
  • ½ oz Natural syrup
  • Garnish: whipped cream with cookie cone

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Pair your leftover Halloween candy with bourbon cocktails
Because why not be a little decadent?
bowl of halloween candy with fall leaves

Now that Halloween is over and we're already racing toward Thanksgiving and Christmas, many of us have piles of old candy lying around. And while it can be tempting to graze lazily on it for weeks -- or to get fed up with the whole thing and just toss it -- why not have some fun and incorporate it into a cocktail pairing?

Normally when you talk about cocktail pairings it's in terms of selection high-quality food ingredients, carefully prepared to match or contrast with the bold flavors of a cocktail. There's a whole trend in the restaurant world for picking just the right wine, beer, or spirit to sit next to an exquisitely created and luxurious food dish, whether it's an appetizer, main, or dessert.

Read more
The best whiskeys to mix into your seasonal hot toddy
Hot toddy time: Pick the right whiskey for this warming cocktail
Hot toddy

Soon not only will we begin layering with heavy clothing, but we’re going to start reaching for soothing, boozy cocktails to warm our bones from the inside out. When we think of these seasonal warming drinks, we envision whiskey-based cocktails and one drink comes to mind: the hot toddy.

For those new to the drink, the hot toddy is a surprisingly simple cocktail consisting of hot water, whiskey, honey, and fresh lemon juice. Often used as a cure-all for cold and flu symptoms, it's also a go-to as a cold-weather, end-of-night drink, and some drinkers add cinnamon sticks and other spices to elevate the cocktail.

Read more
The Marigold Margarita adds floral syrup to the classic cocktail
The marigold, or Flor de Muerto, is used as syrup in this recipe
marigold margarita 1800 cocktail 770x1024 1 png

Part of the Día de los Muertos celebrations you'll see this weekend to honor those who have died is an abundance of marigold flowers, used to decorate ofrendas in the traditional orange color. The bright color and strong scent of the flowers is thought to help guide souls to visit their families, and the flowers are sometimes known as the Flor de Muerto because of their connection with the festival.

Marigolds are also edible, so they can be used for decorating cakes, cocktails, and other food or drinks. So why not try them in cocktail syrups too? A recipe from the brand 1800 Tequila makes use of marigold syrup to create a seasonal variation on the classic margarita cocktail, using crystal clear Cristalino Tequila for a fancy touch, along with lime juice for sharpness and mango puree for fruity sweetness. The drink is finished off with a tajin rim for a hint of spice, and a marigold flower for a beautiful garnish.

Read more