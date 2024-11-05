Learn how to use this Mexican spirit in fall-themed cocktails

You know tequila, and in recent years if you’re into drinks then you’ve likely come across mezcal too. But Mexico has more spirits to offer than just these two — like Sotol, a distilled spirit made from succulent plants. Brands like Hacienda de Chihuahua Sotol are small family-owned operations which promote sustainability and biodiversity as part of the spirits-making process.

While Sotol is traditionally drunk neat, especially after a meal, it can also be used in cocktails and mixed drinks. While it is often used as an alternative to tequila in drinks like a margarita or as an alternative to white rum in drinks like a mojito, there are also cocktails designed to specifically complement its flavor profile.

Two cocktails from Hacienda de Chihuahua Sotol are shown below, starting off with a sweet and savory fruit and vegetable combo called the Liebre that uses carrot and strawberry as well as Sotol and Aperol. This handsome orange-hued drink mixes concentrates, jam, and juice for a thick texture and a blend of flavors to pair with the sotol. And the Pumpkin Bliss is an easy winner with its pumpkin spice flavors for the season and creamy texture from both coconut cream and whipped cream as well as condensed milk.

Liebre

Ingredients:

1½ oz Sotol Plata

1½ oz Carrot concentrate

3 tsp Strawberry jam

½ oz Lemon juice

½ oz Aperol

Garnish: sweetened basil leaf

Pumpkin Bliss

Ingredients: