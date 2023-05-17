 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Sotol is the super sustainable alternative to tequila that you’re going to love

Sotol is gaining ground, and given its sustainable nature, it's likely only going to become more popular

Mark Stock
By
Sotol Mexican Whiskey
Fabriquero

While agave spirits like tequila and mezcal continue to surge in popularity, that may not last forever. Due to sustainability issues — not to mention recent chatter about all the additives in many tequilas — a new player is almost surely going to enjoy some of the limelight. That player is sotol, sometimes known as sotol tequila, and thanks to a more regenerative growing process, this Mexican spirit is poised for a breakout.

It helps that sotol is delicious. While similar to tequila, it’s made from a different plant species. Tequila is made from agave, harvested whole, and ultimately replanted, a process that involves a roughly seven-year turnaround time. Sotol, on the other hand, is made from a wild and spiny evergreen plant that grows naturally in arid areas.

Los Magos Sotol field image.

Why sotol is fantastic for sustainability

Obviously, there are sustainable tequila and mezcal producers out there. The key difference here is the approach. Agave tends to be planted, farmed, and processed like a conventional crop, whereas sotol is generally foraged for in natural areas. It’s an important distinction with water issues and drought likely only to persist, not only given the desert backdrop but the significant impacts of climate change.

Related

Ryan Stock (no relation to this writer) is the CEO of Los Magos Sotol. He says his company only uses raw material in the production of its sotol, with no added sweeteners or yeast. They only harvest 40% of the sotol in a specific plot so as to not wipe out the crop and offer minimal human impact.

Recommended Videos

He estimates that sotol is about five times more sustainable than agave, given its perennial nature.

“Since we only utilize wild-grown sotol when creating our product — collaborating with ranches and other partners to keep the local environment thriving and safe from over-exploitation — there is no farming or abnormal agriculture practices taking place that will negatively impact the environment,” Stock says.

August Sebastiani is the proprietor at Quechol. His label’s sotol is grown in Durango, where it takes around 13 years for a plant to reach maturity. That slow growth rate leads to complex flavors and characteristics, he claims. He breaks down the sustainability factor as follows.

For one, the sotol plant is highly drought-resistant. He says that “unlike agave, which is often and increasingly cultivated in monoculture plantations, sotol predominantly grows wild including our own. This practice contributes to a lower environmental impact, as it avoids the use of harmful chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides typically used in large-scale agriculture.”

The above portion of the plant is harvested to make the beverage while the root system stays intact, allowing the plant to regenerate. And then there’s the means of gathering the stuff.

“Sotol producers generally follow traditional harvesting methods, which are more labor-intensive but have a lower environmental impact,” he adds. “These methods also help preserve the cultural heritage of the communities involved in its production.”

No irrigation is required, and the biodiversity aspect is worth mentioning. It means the natural harmony at play in the given ecosystem stays intact, with no disruptions that would occur when taking water from a river for irrigation or fully removing a plant species that other plants and animals depend on. On top of that, at Quechol, all of the water used in the fermentation and distillation processes is recycled.

A bottle of Los Magos Sotol.

How sotol is exactly like your favorite wine

There’s a real terroir possibility with the spirit too. Because it grows in multiple regions, including parts of the American southwest, the drink has a chance to express exactly where it came from. That could be more peppery sotol from Chihuahua or grassier sotol from Arizona. Two offerings from the two brands in this piece prove as much, dramatically different in profile.

“It is this same influence that encourages many people to compare sotol to wine, considering the flavor profile of sotol can be drastically different from one area to another,” says Stock.

“Sotol plants are typically grown in limestone-rich soils, like the ones used to produce Quechol, producing more mineral and earthy characteristics,” Sebastiani says. He adds that there’s an important human quality tied to the terroir conversation as well. “Local traditions, techniques, and knowledge passed down through generations of sotol producers contribute to the spirit’s unique character. This includes aspects such as the methods of harvesting, cooking, fermenting, and distilling the sotol plants, as well as the type of stills used.”

Sotol is gaining momentum

That all said, sotol seems to have an exceedingly bright future.

“Sotol has all the elements that make a great spirit, one of which being the story behind sotol that stems from its rich history,” Stock says. “Sotol shares a great adjacency to the Mexican spirits category while currently being the only spirit that is not derived from agave, allowing it a strong differentiation from other Mexican spirits.”

Sustainable and culturally rich, sotol is a drink worth exploring. Given its flavor range depending on where and how it’s made, there’s an intriguing flexibility to the spirit too. According to Stock, “With such a bold flavor profile, bartenders and mixologists are finding that sotol is a much more versatile spirit than that of its agave counterparts, opening up the range in which it allows them to play around with it.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
You’ve been missing out on this incredible Japanese gin
Of the many flavored gins out there, one rises above. Here's why you should be sipping Awayuki Gin this spring
A bottle of Awayuki Strawberry Gin.

After having carved out an esteemed reputation in the whisky category, Japanese distillers are now taking over the genre of gin. The clear spirit, beloved for its aromatics and made with a real sense of terroir, is reaching new heights thanks to brands like Awayuki. The strawberry gin in particular is one of the best flavored gins we've encountered, bursting with freshness and spring-like flavors.

This isn't just any run-of-the-mill gin treated to some additives, either. It's made from a rare strawberry grown in Japan, specifically the Awayuki strawberry grown in the Nara Prefecture. An abundance of pink and white strawberries goes into every batch, picked at what the brand describes as the peak moment of ripeness. Awayuki strawberries are rare and beautiful, with a delicate persimmon color (or cherry blossom pink, as the locals tend to say), white flesh, and a lovely fragrance.

Read more
These 7 wheated whiskeys are great alternatives to Pappy
If you can't get your hands on a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, these whiskeys are just as good... almost
Pouring a glass of whiskey

Pappy Van Winkle, clearly, has become something of a phenomenon in the world of trendy bourbon. It's so popular, in fact, that getting your hands on a bottle is pretty much impossible these days, between people clamoring to compete for bottles in state-wide lotteries and liquor authorities losing their jobs for hoarding bottles for themselves. It's more than a little crazy out there.

Pappy's mythos is now so large, sports writer Wright Thompson even tackled the subject in the book Pappyland, an incredible look at the history of the whiskey and the trials of fatherhood. The pen-to-paper treatment only adds to the grandiose legend the whiskey holds. But, the truth is for most whiskey drinkers, the price-to-taste ratio on the juice just isn't there.

Read more
How to make limoncello: Everything you need to know
Limoncello: This brightly flavored Italian citrus liqueur is deliciously refreshing for any occasion
how to make limoncello shots and lemons

Limoncello is the bright, vibrant yellow liqueur that has become synonymous with sunshine on the Italian Riviera. Crafted from an aged blend of lemons and liquor, this sweet, slightly tart citrus cocktail is considered to be an Italian delicacy that is traditionally served chilled as a "digestivo” after dinner or dessert.

Originating in the Campania region of southwestern Italy, limoncello was a common homemade liqueur that has been a part of family traditions and dinner rituals dating as far back as the turn of the 20th century.
Related Guides

Read more