 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Climate change is real: These 4 locations had record temperatures this winter

These locations had the warmest winters on record this year. Should we blame climate change?

BethAnn Mayer
By
The Boston skyline

The weather outside this winter wasn’t frightful in many areas accustomed to four seasons. New Yorkers replaced snowy getaways to ski resorts with sunbathing in their neighborhoods — which sometimes felt more like a borderline tropical resort than a quintessential New York winter day. Perhaps you enjoyed the warmer temperatures and the chance to shed your winter coat multiple times during what is supposed to be the coldest time of the year.

If that’s the case, we hate to be a buzz-kill: The warmer winter experienced by people from Kentucky to Massachusetts in the U.S. and multiple locations throughout Europe is a grim sign of climate change. A person trying to fight climate change through investments explained why. However, some spots experienced warm winters — you probably recognize a few and may even live in one.

Related Videos

States that experienced some of the warmest winters on record in 2022-23

The Northeast Regional Climate Center reported that the Northeast had an average temperature of 31.9 degrees Fahrenheit from December through February (the period climatologists and meteorologists consider winter). It’s not precisely Floridian temperatures, but more than 5 degrees warmer than a typical winter. Here’s how it all shook out.

Massachusetts

Federal climate scientists say Massachusetts had its warmest winter on record, tying the 2015-16 mark with an average temperature of 33.7 degrees. That number is nearly 8 degrees higher than the state’s average temperature from 1901-2000.

Kentucky

Kentucky experienced 60- and 70-degree days during the meteorological winter, and its state average of 42.6 degrees is officially the second warmest on record. Lexington’s average temperature was 46.91 degrees in February, 9.3 degrees warmer than usual.

Connecticut 

Connecticut’s average temperature in 2022-23 was about 35 degrees, the second highest in history. Sleds stayed in sheds, garages, and closets — aside from a nor’easter, there were few opportunities to make snowmen. Hartford, the capital of Connecticut, experienced its fourth-warmest winter.

New Jersey 

New Jersey averaged a whopping 3 inches of snow this winter — 17 inches below the Garden State’s normal. It was the second-lowest total recorded since people started tracking it in 1918-19. The average temperature was 38.5 degrees, 4.5 degrees higher than usual, and tied with 2015-16 for the second-warmest winter. N.J. fell four-tenths of a degree shy of breaking the record set in 2001-02.

Compost on a counter

Why the record-low temperatures raise flags

Not having to shovel out your car or dress in several layers to walk from your office to the bus stop is nice. However, it’s a sign climate change is real — and something needs to be done.

Why warm weather is a sign of climate change 

Scientists phased out the term “global warming” in place of “climate change.” They shared that the term “global warming” gave the impression that only temperature mattered in climate change when other issues, like changing precipitation patterns and sea levels, were even more troubling.

However, that doesn’t mean warm weather isn’t still a sign of climate change.

“Warm winters are a symptom of a larger pattern of global warming,” said Eric Rubenstein, founding partner at New Climate Ventures, a venture capitalist company dedicated to investing in companies that reduce the carbon footprints and effects of climate change. “As Earth’s climate continues to get warmer every year, we’re experiencing more frequent and intense heat waves, droughts, wildfires, and other extreme weather events, as well as warmer winters.”

Why does a warm winter matter?

For the people living in four-season states who wish every day was summer, the winter of 2022-23 may have been a blast. However, Rubenstein believes people should care about the warmer temperatures — it matters, particularly to ecosystems.

“[Warmer winters] can [alter] the timing of seasonal events, such as flowering and bird migrations,” Rubenstein stated. “They can also cause disruptions to agriculture, as crops may not receive the necessary cold temperatures to thrive.”

Changes to crops can affect farmers financially, and the economic impacts don’t stop there.

“In addition to these ecological impacts, warmer winters can also have economic and social impacts,” Rubenstein said. “Ski resorts may struggle to maintain their snow cover, ice fishing, skating, and other winter recreational activities may become less viable.”

What can you do?

Climate change is a complex issue that requires an organized, global systemic effort to fight. Individuals alone can’t solve the problem. However, Rubenstein said that people should still feel empowered to take small steps to reduce their carbon footprints and sustain the world for those who come after them. His ideas include:

  • Lower energy consumption by unplugging lights and electronics when they aren’t in use
  • Switch to renewable energy if possible and available
  • Fix leaks
  • Take shorter showers
  • Use efficient appliances that lower water usage
  • Walk, bike, or ride public transit instead of driving a car alone
  • Switch to a fuel-efficient or electric car
  • Avoid single-use packaging
  • Compost
  • Consume more of a plant-based diet, even if it’s one or two meals a week
  • Let your wallet do the talking

“Buying carbon neutral or reduced carbon goods when available encourages more low-carbon materials to be made, which supports the flywheel of innovation,” he stated.

The bottom line? Climate change is real, and it can feel not very comforting. Warmer winters are one sign that the planet is getting warmer, and extreme weather events could alter lives and become more common. Systemic change is necessary and falls on the shoulders of global leaders. However, you can still find small ways to make a difference, such as switching to renewable energy, composting, and adhering to Meatless Monday. Support sustainable companies when you can, and speak with your family and friends about your tweaks — it may inspire them and perhaps earn you a snow day in a future winter. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
BethAnn Mayer
BethAnn Mayer

Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com. In her spare time, you can find her running (either marathons or after her sons, Peter and Noah, and three furbabies).

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

This tool shows how horrific climate change will be in 2050
Extreme heat is impacting where people can reasonably live
Change in days above 100°F, 2023 to 2053.

If this summer has got you feeling like an ant under the magnifying glass, welcome to the club. More Americans than ever are expected to suffer through extreme temperatures over the next 30 years, according to a national risk assessment released by the First Street Foundation. Extreme heat waves, in fact, are expected to last longer and impact more communities as the climate continues to warm. By 2050, the nonprofit assessing climate change risk predicts an “extreme heat belt” to wrap around the southeastern and western United States, affecting over 107 million residents.

What does First Street define as ‘extreme’? How about over 1,000 U.S. counties projected to experience at least one day above 125 degrees by 2053. Yikes. This real estate over this extreme heat belt rolls down the West Coast into northern Texas, Louisiana, and Florida. The dark red blotches aren’t isolated to southern climes, though, stretching as far north as Illinois, Indiana, and even Wisconsin.

Read more
A Real-Life Spiderman Panel Sells For a Record $3.4 Million
Venom's first appearance in Spider-Man in 1984.

With NFT’s making all the news lately, physical art showed it still has clout this past week, especially when it comes to comics.

A 1984 Spider-Man comic book page sold at auction for $3.36 million on Thursday, January 13, a record sale for any inside comic book work. The Mike Zeck-drawn art is from Marvel Comics’ “Secret Wars No. 8” — the first introduction of Spidey’s symbiote black suit, which would eventually lead to the emergence of Venom. The record bidding started at $330,000 and quickly soared past $3 million in a vicious (and expensive) bidding war during Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas.

Read more
Is binge-watching a dying TV model? Experts weigh in
Weekly releases vs. binge-watching: Which is the better model for streaming platforms?
Man and woman watching Netflix

If you're a diehard HBO fan, you're probably still mourning the end of the first season of The Last of Us. The terrifying, yet heartwarming drama kept fans on the edge of their seats for almost two months, as everyone collectively discussed how the series was going to finish and whether it would stay true to the video game.

It's hard to imagine the adventures of Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie would have hit home in the same manner if the streaming service would have released all nine episodes in one fell swoop. Still, this binge-watching model is how many of HBO's competitors have garnered success in the last decade, not the least of which is Netflix.

Read more