 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

U.N. chief warns we’re on a ‘highway to climate hell’

This climate news isn't surprising, but it is alarming

Shannon Cooper
By

Last month, world leaders gathered in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt for COP27 to discuss the current state of climate change and how to address it. Government heads are facing calls to cut emissions further and follow through on the promise to offer financial assistance to developing countries that are already facing the devasting impacts of rising temperatures. But by all accounts, the climate change news looks bleak—which was perfectly punctuated by the blunt warnings and ambitious plan offered by United Nations chief Antonio Guterres in his address to COP27.

iceberg melting in the arctic

The highway to climate hell

Around the world, nations are already experiencing extremely destructive natural disasters that have been made more frequent and more powerful because of climate change. Floods, droughts, heatwaves, and wildfires have taken the lives of thousands and cost countries tens of billions of dollars just this year. Global warming is a worldwide issue that requires cooperation between all nations to address.

Many worry, however, that the constant barrage of other crises will prevent governments from treating climate change with the urgency and intensity it requires. But according to Antonio Guterres, climate change cannot be put on the “back burner.”

Related

“Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing. Global temperatures keep rising. And our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible,” he said. “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.”

smog filling the air behind wires against an orange sky

Work together or face ‘collective suicide’

To ease the nations already suffering from the effects of climate change, Guterres called for a historic deal encouraging the richest nations that produce the most pollution to aid poorer countries that bear the least responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions. The plan would have nations double down on emissions to meet the goal of the Paris Agreement, holding rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial levels. He also asked countries to commit to phasing out coal globally by 2040.

Guterres also noted how reluctant leaders have been to act on climate change in the past. Climate talks like COP27 have been held for decades (COP27 stands for the 27th Conference of Parties), and yet progress has still been slow. In fact, on its current trajectory, carbon pollution is estimated to increase by 10% and raise temperatures by 2.8C by the end of the decade.
“Humanity has a choice,” warned Guterres, “cooperate or perish.”

“It is either a climate solidarity pact or a collective suicide pact,” he continued, further stating that the goal should be to provide affordable, renewable energy for all. He also stated that it was a “moral imperative” for richer polluters to provide aid to vulnerable nations.

Following the trend of the most recent climate news, it seems that our world is headed further down a dark path, and few nations are prepared or committed to doing much about it. And yet, the words of United Nations chief Antonio Guterres still provide a glimmer of hope. It’s not too late to stop the worst-case climate projections; as long as countries are willing to work together and help out the most vulnerable among us, our world still stands a chance.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
These are the best states to live in (or at least the most affordable)
tulsa oklahoma
This tool shows how horrific climate change will be in 2050
Change in days above 100°F, 2023 to 2053.
This is what minimum wage should actually be (Hint: We’re being screwed over)
Crumpled money with Minimum wage text.
A New Earth Project Aims to Reduce and Purge Ocean Pollution
A surfer rides a wave littered with garbage
There’s a name for the weird way you hold a pen
person writing in notebook with pencil shavings
A new study says investing in LEGOs is better than gold
City street scene made with LEGOs
All 23 Six Flags theme parks in the U.S., ranked
A view of the Riddler Revenge ride at Six Flags New England.
How many people can watch Disney Plus at once?
Close-up of a hand holding a remote navigating to Disney Plus on a TV .
The 10 best competitive cooking shows to watch before 2022 ends
The scene from the show American BBQ Showdown
Best podcasts: These are the insightful, engaging shows to listen to
How to smoke a cigar like you know what you’re doing
how to smoke a cigar
This is everything you need to get the best night’s sleep ever
The bedroom at a suite in the Partridge Inn hotel in Augusta, Georgia.
The 20 best Netflix movies to stream right now
Netflix logo on tv with red back lighting