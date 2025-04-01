 Skip to main content
Royal Salute releases 21-Year-Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition Scotch Whisky

Royal Salute's newest whisky is a tribute to the world of Brazilian polo

By
Royal Salute
Royal Salute

The well-known Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute is launching one of its most unique expressions to date. The newest addition to its popular Polo Collection, the Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition combines timeless whisky-making techniques and respect for the world of Brazilian athletics.

Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition

Royal Salute
Royal Salute

This limited-edition expression is the seventh addition to the Polo Collection. Royal Salute’s Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, created this bespoke 21-year-old blended malt whisky to pay homage to the athletic culture of Rio de Janeiro. It includes whiskies from Braeval Distillery matured in first-fill barrels. The other whiskies included were matured in American oak barrels.

According to the brand, the result is a memorable whisky loaded with flavors like vanilla, toasted coconut, oak, and more.

“Coming alive with the creamy sweetness of vanilla and coconut, the fruity notes in this blended malt whisky are like an intricate dance – much like the Bossa Nova performed on a warm Brazilian evening,” Hyslop said.

“To make a blend as special as its inspiration, we incorporated Braeval whisky matured in first-fill casks. This has not only allowed us to give it a new dimension, but it also resulted in a taste experience as captivating and multi-layered as Rio itself, a true representation of the city’s irresistible charm.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch
bizoo_n / iStock

The Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition is available at select whisky retailers and online at Flaviar, Caskers, and other sites for the suggested retail price of $250 for a 750ml bottle.

The Glen Grant is releasing a 65-year-old single malt whisky
The Glen Grant is launching a whisky that was distilled in 1958
The Glen Grant

If you have a lot of money burning a hole in your pocket, the distillers at The Glen Grant have just the right expression for you. And we’re not kidding when we say “a lot of money”. That’s because the renowned Scottish whisky distillers just launched the Splendours Collection, a series featuring the rarest and oldest whiskies maturing at The Glen Grant Distillery. And they aren’t playing around with the first release. Hint: it was distilled in the 1950s.
The Glen Grant 65-Year-Old Single Malt

Disitilled in 1958, this whisky has been aging for more than six decades in a single French oak butt in the distillery’s oldest barrelhouse. Only 151 hand-crafted decanters are available. According to the brand, this results in a timeless expression that begins with a nose of sweet treacle, ripe black berries, and sandalwood. The palate is a mix of orange peels, ripe black cherries, fruit cake, and dates. The finish is a lingering, warming mix of citrus, spice, oak, and gentle smoke.

Read more
World Whiskey Society introduces Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector’s Case Straight Bourbon Whiskey
World Whiskey Society is launching a whiskey in a very unique collector's case
World Whiskey Society

If you read our whiskey-related news stories often, you know that the World Whiskey Society doesn't mess around when it releases a new whiskey. While it's well-known for its rare, limited-edition expressions, its latest release takes that to a new level. That's because it's releasing the Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector's Case Straight Bourbon whiskey.
Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector's Case Straight Bourbon whiskey

This timeless bourbon was matured to perfection for ten years. The result is a memorable whiskey that the brand says begins with a nose of sweet caramel, buttered cornbread, orange peels, chocolate malt, and a gentle kiss of spice. The palate blends rye spice, caramel, chocolate, and a light fruit flavor that rolls throughout. The finish is long, spicy, and sweet, with notes of tobacco, chocolate, and chili peppers.

Read more
Jack Daniel’s is launching a 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey
Jack Daniel's is relaunching this historic whiskey
Jack Daniel’s

There’s no more prominent name in the whiskey world than Jack Daniel’s. While the Lynchburg, Tennessee-based distillery is well-known for its iconic Old No. 7 and various flagship expressions and limited releases, the brand recently announced that it’s dropping a whiskey it hasn’t been released in almost a century.
Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey

This week, the Jack Daniel Distillery announced the release of its Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey. While that might not seem exciting, this expression hasn’t been released since the mid-1900s.

Read more