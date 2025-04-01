Royal Salute releases 21-Year-Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition Scotch Whisky

Table of Contents Table of Contents Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition Where can I buy it?

The well-known Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute is launching one of its most unique expressions to date. The newest addition to its popular Polo Collection, the Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition combines timeless whisky-making techniques and respect for the world of Brazilian athletics.

Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition

This limited-edition expression is the seventh addition to the Polo Collection. Royal Salute’s Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, created this bespoke 21-year-old blended malt whisky to pay homage to the athletic culture of Rio de Janeiro. It includes whiskies from Braeval Distillery matured in first-fill barrels. The other whiskies included were matured in American oak barrels.

According to the brand, the result is a memorable whisky loaded with flavors like vanilla, toasted coconut, oak, and more.

“Coming alive with the creamy sweetness of vanilla and coconut, the fruity notes in this blended malt whisky are like an intricate dance – much like the Bossa Nova performed on a warm Brazilian evening,” Hyslop said.

“To make a blend as special as its inspiration, we incorporated Braeval whisky matured in first-fill casks. This has not only allowed us to give it a new dimension, but it also resulted in a taste experience as captivating and multi-layered as Rio itself, a true representation of the city’s irresistible charm.”

Where can I buy it?

The Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition is available at select whisky retailers and online at Flaviar, Caskers, and other sites for the suggested retail price of $250 for a 750ml bottle.