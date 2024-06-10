Pick up a bottle the next time you travel

Two new whisky collections from Chivas Brothers are on their way to release, but if you want to pick up a bottle from either, then you’ll need to check your airport next time you’re flying. The new releases are exclusive to “global travel retail” — or duty-free to you and me.

Royal Salute Small Batch Collection

The first of the pair comes from Royal Salute, which is debuting its Small Batch collection. The idea is to showcase rare and unusual whiskies that have been aged for several decades in various casks. Eight whiskies are in the collection, all presented in distinctive purple packaging and each aged between 25 and 28 years. Some of the casks used include rye, French oak, and Pedro Ximénez sherry, and the bottles will sell for between $450 and $750.

“Each of the eight whiskies available in this Small Batch collection were matured in special casks which I have personally selected on my travels around the world,” said Sandy Hyslop, master blender at Chivas Brothers. “This is a truly unique collection, with each individual whisky having a unique flavor profile, providing an array of choice to suit different preferences and open up new tasting experiences.”

Ballantine’s Golden Hour

The second release is from Ballantine’s, which is introducing a 23-year-old Golden Hour series. The series features blended Scotches aged for 23 years, with the first release aged in Cognac casks. This 40% abv bottle will be released first in travel retail in the Asia Pacific region, selling for $279.

“Introducing an unexpected twist to our widely loved Ballantine’s 23 Years Old is a big responsibility, and this exclusive release caters for aficionados searching for a new drinking experience with a sweeter profile,” Hyslop said. “Pushing our cask diversification into ex-Cognac barrels is an exciting innovation in Ballantine’s history, and the result is a luxurious and vibrant Scotch.”

