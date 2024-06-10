 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

These new whiskies from Chivas Brothers can only be found in duty free

Pick up a bottle the next time you travel

By
Royal Salute

Two new whisky collections from Chivas Brothers are on their way to release, but if you want to pick up a bottle from either, then you’ll need to check your airport next time you’re flying. The new releases are exclusive to “global travel retail” — or duty-free to you and me.

Royal Salute Small Batch Collection

The first of the pair comes from Royal Salute, which is debuting its Small Batch collection. The idea is to showcase rare and unusual whiskies that have been aged for several decades in various casks. Eight whiskies are in the collection, all presented in distinctive purple packaging and each aged between 25 and 28 years. Some of the casks used include rye, French oak, and Pedro Ximénez sherry, and the bottles will sell for between $450 and $750.

Recommended Videos

“Each of the eight whiskies available in this Small Batch collection were matured in special casks which I have personally selected on my travels around the world,” said Sandy Hyslop, master blender at Chivas Brothers. “This is a truly unique collection, with each individual whisky having a unique flavor profile, providing an array of choice to suit different preferences and open up new tasting experiences.”

Related

Ballantine’s Golden Hour

The second release is from Ballantine’s, which is introducing a 23-year-old Golden Hour series. The series features blended Scotches aged for 23 years, with the first release aged in Cognac casks. This 40% abv bottle will be released first in travel retail in the Asia Pacific region, selling for $279.

“Introducing an unexpected twist to our widely loved Ballantine’s 23 Years Old is a big responsibility, and this exclusive release caters for aficionados searching for a new drinking experience with a sweeter profile,” Hyslop said. “Pushing our cask diversification into ex-Cognac barrels is an exciting innovation in Ballantine’s history, and the result is a luxurious and vibrant Scotch.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
This is how you can get your hands on Australia’s oldest whisky
This whisky was distilled in the 90s.
Sullivans Cove

If you don’t imagine whisky when you think about Australia, you haven’t been paying much attention to the Southern Hemisphere country in the last few decades. Brands like Lark, Archie Rose, Starward, and Sullivans Cove (among countless more) are doing big things in the whisky world. While we could spend a whole article writing about Australian whisky, today we’re most concerned with the latter.

And while we love everything this Tasmania-based, award-winning distillery puts out from its American Oak, French Oak, and Double Cask to its limited-edition releases, today we’re interested in something a little older. That’s because recently the iconic brand released Australia’s oldest whisky.
Australia’s oldest whisky

Read more
Wolves Whiskey, Undefeated’s new collab has an American Single Malt not to be missed
This is a highly sought-after release
Wolves Whiskey

The whiskey world is all about collaborations. The newest and most exciting collaboration is a little more unique than some of the others. That’s because it’s not a collaboration between two spirits brands or a whiskey brand and a celebrity (like Nick Offerman and Lagavulin). Instead, it’s a collaboration between Wolves, a luxury California-based whiskey brand known for its single malt whiskeys, and UNDEFEATED, a well-known sportswear brand.
The collection

This single malt whiskey is part of a limited-edition collection between the two brands that also includes apparel like a post-workout robe, a crewneck sweatshirt, a twill hat, and even a whiskey and water bottle. This isn’t the first time Wolves Whiskey has collaborated with UNDEFEATED.

Read more
Nick Offerman, Lagavulin debut 11-year-old Scotch whisky finished in rum casks
This is the fourth collaboration between Offerman and the Scotch whisky distillery
Lagavulin offerman

If you’ve seen Parks and Recreation, you know all about the character Ron Swanson’s affinity for whisk(e)y. Well, did you know that the actor who portrayed the mustachioed character also loves whisky? Specifically single malt Scotch whisky. That’s a bit of an understatement, though. Not only does Nick Offerman enjoy a dram or two of aged single malt whisky from time to time, but he’s been collaborating with Lagavulin to release a limited-edition expression of the popular peated whisky for the last few years.

The fourth limited-edition collaboration with the beloved Islay distillery is called Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Aged 11 Years. This one is all about combining tropical sweetness and robust peat smoke.
How was it aged?

Read more