 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams is releasing Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams is releaunching its collaboration with Garrison Brothers

By
McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream
McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has made flavorful, memorable ice cream in California since 1949. To celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, you’d think the iconic ice cream makers would be selling some chocolate and candy heart concoctions, some cupid-themed, pink, red, and white-chocolate-filled ice cream, or even an ice-cream themed take on the classic giant Valentine’s heart filled with random chocolates.

And while that would be all well and good, it wouldn’t be exciting enough for us. Epecially as fans of booze. Luckily, the brand is relaunching Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline ice cream to celebrate this sweets-filled holiday.

Recommended Videos

Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline ice cream

The popular ice cream makers are relaunching Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline ice cream to celebrate this love-centric holiday
The popular ice cream makers are relaunching Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline ice cream to celebrate this love-centric holiday

Yes, you read that right. The popular ice cream makers are relaunching Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline ice cream to celebrate this love-centric holiday. This collaboration between Hye, Texas’ popular Garrison Brothers Distillery, and McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams is made with the Texas brand’s small batch bourbon as well as “other fine ingredients from the chefs at McConnell’s.”  Bourbon and pralines. What could be better?

Related

This limited-edition flavor combines Garrison Brothers’ Texas Straight Bourbon with McConnell’s signature Central Coast milk and cream. Salt-roasted, caramel-coated pecans add a crunchy and decadent element to this memorable ice cream.

Where can I buy it?

Garrison Brothers
Garrison Brothers

Beginning on February 14th, Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Pralines ice cream will be available at the eight McConnell’s scoop shops across California (including stores in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Carlsbad, and San Juan Capistrano) and through McConnell’s online store for $12 per pint and $6.95 for a single scoop in-store.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Penelope Bourbon releases new American Light Whiskey
Penelope Bourbon is launching a 17-year-old whiskey
Whiskey in a glass

Penelope Bourbon was founded in 2018 and has quickly gained a loyal following while it continues to grow. Its newest release, Penelope American Light Whiskey, is part of the brand’s annual limited releases. These expressions consist of the rarest and longest-aged barrels Penelope has at its disposal.
Penelope American Light Whiskey

Penelope American Light Whiskey begins with a mash bill of 99% corn and 1% malted barley. It was distilled at the historic Seagram’s site in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, which is now known as Ross & Squib Distillery. It was matured for seventeen years in second-fill oak barrels before being bottled at a robust 138.8-proof.

Read more
7 years in the making: A look at the coolest new whiskey tasting room in the U.S.
A spiritual journey indeed
Laws Whiskey staircase

It took some seven years but the new tasting room from Laws Whiskey is here. There were holdups galore, from pandemics to permits, but having visited the Denver venue firsthand, we can genuinely say it was worth the wait. The structure is dazzling down to every detail, but perhaps that's to be expected from a West Coast distillery that champions all the little things that add up to something special in the barrel.

Inspired by a church, the tasting room boasts pews built by the owner for guests to sit on as a member of the Laws team preaches the gospel of whiskey from the pulpit. There are breathtaking custom Gothic windows that arch toward the heavens and a tasting bar that speaks to the moniker of the brand with a "there are no shortcuts" slogan written on the wall.
The breathtaking details

Read more
Jack Daniel’s launches High Toast Maple Barrel Tennessee Rye Whiskey
Jack Daniel's just released an epic rye whiskey
Jack Daniel’s

Even if you’re a casual whiskey drinker, you’ve likely enjoyed a glass or two of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 over the years. This classic Tennessee whiskey is arguably the most popular whiskey in the world and a staple on home bars everywhere. While the iconic Lynchburg, Tennessee distillery could stop there, it also makes myriad other award-winning whiskeys, including limited-edition expressions. The newest is Jack Daniel’s High Toast Maple Barrel Tennessee Rye Whiskey.
Jack Daniel’s High Toast Maple Barrel Tennessee Rye Whiskey

The newest addition to Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series line of experimental whiskeys is a Tennessee straight rye whiskey finished in high toast maple barrels. Distillery Series Selection #14 starts with a mash bill of 70% rye, 12% malted barley, and 18% corn. After distillation, it’s charcoal mellowed before being matured in new, charred American white oak barrels. Once it completes maturation, it’s matured for another three years in high-toast, no-char maple barrels. But that’s not all. It’s finished in high-toast maple barrels for another 20 months before bottling.

Read more