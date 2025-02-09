McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams is releasing Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline

Table of Contents Table of Contents Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline ice cream Where can I buy it?

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has made flavorful, memorable ice cream in California since 1949. To celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, you’d think the iconic ice cream makers would be selling some chocolate and candy heart concoctions, some cupid-themed, pink, red, and white-chocolate-filled ice cream, or even an ice-cream themed take on the classic giant Valentine’s heart filled with random chocolates.

And while that would be all well and good, it wouldn’t be exciting enough for us. Epecially as fans of booze. Luckily, the brand is relaunching Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline ice cream to celebrate this sweets-filled holiday.

Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline ice cream

Yes, you read that right. The popular ice cream makers are relaunching Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Praline ice cream to celebrate this love-centric holiday. This collaboration between Hye, Texas’ popular Garrison Brothers Distillery, and McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams is made with the Texas brand’s small batch bourbon as well as “other fine ingredients from the chefs at McConnell’s.” Bourbon and pralines. What could be better?

This limited-edition flavor combines Garrison Brothers’ Texas Straight Bourbon with McConnell’s signature Central Coast milk and cream. Salt-roasted, caramel-coated pecans add a crunchy and decadent element to this memorable ice cream.

Where can I buy it?

Beginning on February 14th, Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Pralines ice cream will be available at the eight McConnell’s scoop shops across California (including stores in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Carlsbad, and San Juan Capistrano) and through McConnell’s online store for $12 per pint and $6.95 for a single scoop in-store.