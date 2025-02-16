Megan Thee Stallion is launching new premium tequila brand

Table of Contents Table of Contents Chicas Divertidas Where can I buy it?

Music fans know Megan Thee Stallion because of her three Grammy awards, hits like “Savage Remix,” and her guest appearance on Cardi B’s wildly popular “WAP.” Soon, they’ll also know her for alcohol. That’s because she’s set to launch a new tequila brand called Chicas Divertidas.

The brand is launching with two expressions: Blanco and Reposado. It’s crafted at Casa Centinela (NOM 1140) (which also produces Centinela Tequila), which has been in production since 1904. Made the traditional way, it begins with single-source, 100% Blue Weber agave grown in volcanic soil and harvested by skilled jimadors at maturity. The agave piñas (or hearts) are baked in masonry ovens before being crushed and then distilled in copper stills.

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a press release.

“Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand. I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!”

Where can I buy it?

To coincide with Megan Thee Stallion’s 30th birthday, the Chicas Divertidas Blanco and Reposado are available for pre-order at ChicasDivertidasTequila.com and ReserveBar.com. The suggested retail price is $70 for the Blanco and $80 for the Reposado.

