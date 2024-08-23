As interest in craft tequilas has boomed, many customers are also interested in the environmental and social concerns associated with where their drinks come from. Particularly in the case of tequila, which uses one specific type of agave plant and can only be produced in specific regions of Mexico, people want to know that their spirits are being produced ethically.

A new brand, Humano Tequila, aims to make that its focus, as it promises an human-centered and agave-friendly approach. This single estate tequila from Jalisco is made from agave cultivated across 1,250 acres and prepared using artisanal methods.

“Our name honors the human touch at each step of production from hand-harvesting and the time-honored work of the jimador, to the gentle cooking, extraction, distillation and aging processes that are essential to making exceptional tequila,” said Anahi Rivera, COO and Co-Founder of Humano Tequila. “Hundreds of artisans and farmers have worked at our ranch over four generations, and talent runs deep in our community. Our goal is to care for people by crafting an expressive range of quality tequila that fosters meaningful connections while supporting the many families that make the Humano dream a reality.”

The brand is launching Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Joven expressions in the U.S., available in stores in select states and online. The agave has been hand selected and put through an agave wash procedure to remove impurities, before being cooking in autoclave and brick ovens. The brand promises a range of clean and flavorful tequilas with particular character.

“At Humano we believe in making tequila responsibly with a respect for the land and the people that have come before us – and the generations that will follow,” said Luis Abundis, CEO and Co-Founder of Humano Tequila. “As agave-friendly growers, we let our plants reach maturity and hand-select for the highest quality across our estates. This estate approach allows us to work with our farmers to make a range of tequilas as complex and unique as the fields they come from.”