1800 Tequila is launching the 12th edition of its “Essential Artist Series”

If you’re a tequila drinker (or simply a fan of alcohol in general), you’re likely keenly aware of the brand 1800 Tequila. Well-known for its award-winning tequilas, the brand recently announced the launch of the 12th edition of its popular “Essential Artist Series.”

For those new to the series, 1800 Tequila’s “Essential Artist Series” is a collaboration between the world’s most awarded tequila brand and renowned artists. It was founded to showcase “art in a non-traditional medium.” Released each year, the series consists of an artist-designed limited-edition bottle. This year, it features six original works of art from Mexican multimedia artist Raúl de Nieves while celebrating his Mexican cultural identity and heritage.

“Being Mexican has always been at the forefront of my identity, so I am incredibly honored for 1800 Tequila, a brand that makes it a priority to spotlight Mexican voices, to have selected me as this year’s Essential Artist,” Raúl de Nieves, said in a press release. “Similar to 1800 Tequila, my culture is my craft. I am beyond excited to unveil this collaboration to the world and bring Mexican culture to a global stage through this partnership.”

In previous years, 1800 Tequila has collaborated with various emerging and established artists, including Okuda San Miguel, Shantell Martin, Dustin Yellin, and more. When you purchase one of these limited-edition bottles, you get an award-winning tequila to sip on and a work of art that you can display in a place of prominence after you’ve finished the spirit inside.

“As the tequila category grows, 1800 Tequila maintains its leadership as the world’s most awarded tequila and a historic Mexican brand that prioritizes taste across both tequila and culture. This decades-long art project has produced accessible art collectibles for our fans, collaborating with some of the world’s most culturally relevant artists,” Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits, said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

The 1800 Tequila Essential Artist Series 12 featuring Raúl de Nieves is currently available for $36.99 at 1800Tequila.com and in limited quantities at select retailers.

