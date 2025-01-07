 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

1800 Tequila is launching the 12th edition of its “Essential Artist Series”

1800 Tequila is set to launch its newest bottle in the “Essential Artist Series”

By
1800 Tequila
1800 Tequila

If you’re a tequila drinker (or simply a fan of alcohol in general), you’re likely keenly aware of the brand 1800 Tequila. Well-known for its award-winning tequilas, the brand recently announced the launch of the 12th edition of its popular “Essential Artist Series.”

1800 Tequila “Essential Artist Series”

1800 Tequila
1800 Tequila

For those new to the series, 1800 Tequila’s “Essential Artist Series” is a collaboration between the world’s most awarded tequila brand and renowned artists. It was founded to showcase “art in a non-traditional medium.” Released each year, the series consists of an artist-designed limited-edition bottle. This year, it features six original works of art from Mexican multimedia artist Raúl de Nieves while celebrating his Mexican cultural identity and heritage.

Recommended Videos

“Being Mexican has always been at the forefront of my identity, so I am incredibly honored for 1800 Tequila, a brand that makes it a priority to spotlight Mexican voices, to have selected me as this year’s Essential Artist,” Raúl de Nieves, said in a press release. “Similar to 1800 Tequila, my culture is my craft. I am beyond excited to unveil this collaboration to the world and bring Mexican culture to a global stage through this partnership.”

Related

In previous years, 1800 Tequila has collaborated with various emerging and established artists, including Okuda San Miguel, Shantell Martin, Dustin Yellin, and more. When you purchase one of these limited-edition bottles, you get an award-winning tequila to sip on and a work of art that you can display in a place of prominence after you’ve finished the spirit inside.

“As the tequila category grows, 1800 Tequila maintains its leadership as the world’s most awarded tequila and a historic Mexican brand that prioritizes taste across both tequila and culture. This decades-long art project has produced accessible art collectibles for our fans, collaborating with some of the world’s most culturally relevant artists,” Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits, said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

Tequila in shot glass next to a slice of lime
Ignácio Carósio Font / iStock

The 1800 Tequila Essential Artist Series 12 featuring Raúl de Nieves is currently available for $36.99 at 1800Tequila.com and in limited quantities at select retailers.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Origami Sake launches ZERO: the nation’s first non-alcoholic sake
Origami Sake is releasing a non-alcoholic sake
Sake

The holidays are filled with parties and get-togethers with friends and loved ones. Many of us will imbibe our fair share of beer, wine, and cocktails during these celebrations. Some of us will ring in the New Year by partaking in "Dry January."

The folks at Origami Sake know all about the appeal of non-alcoholic spirits in January (and the rest of the year). That's why they recently announced the launch of Origami Sake ZERO.
Origami Sake ZERO

Read more
Tesla Mezcal re-releases its collaboration with Nosotros Mezcal
Tesla Mezcal is back for the holiday season
Tesla

Tesla is more than just a car company making that wacky-looking truck you randomly see at your local grocery store. It also releases limited-edition alcohol expressions. The Elon Musk-owned company also makes mezcal. The newest release of the aptly named Tesla Mezcal is a collaboration between Tesla, Nosotros Mezcal, and the Flaviar brand Speakeasy Co.
Tesla Mezcal

Made with Espadín and Bicuishe agaves, it’s produed in the traditional Tahona-milled style using alembic distillation. The result (according to the brand) is a mezcal that begins with a nose of spices, citrus peels, and green apples. The palate is smoky, herbal, and memorable. The finish is filled with “tuberose, jasmine, and chamomile that soften into a balanced, velvety mouthfeel.”

Read more
The Shed Distillery is launching the Drumshanbo Marsala Cask Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey
Just in time for the holidays, The Shed Distillery is launching the Drumshanbo Marsala Cask
Whiskey in a glass by a fire

If you’re a gin drinker, you’ve probably sipped or mixed with Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin from The Shed Distillery. This flavorful, exotic gin is an excellent base for a Gin & tonic, Gimlet, and any number of gin-based cocktails.

Did you know this popular brand also makes other spirits, including single-pot still Irish whiskey? In addition to its other expressions, this week, The Shed announced the launch of a new, exciting whiskey release just in time for the holiday season.
Drumshanbo Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey Marsala Cask Edition

Read more