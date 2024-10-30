 Skip to main content
Classy tequila cocktails for your high-end agave spirits

Aim for simplicity and elegance for your best tequilas

By
Tequila is a favorite spirit for drinks of all kinds, from college-era slammers to fun and fruity margaritas. But as drinkers have become more interested in tequila over the last decade, a new set of high-end tequila brands have arisen to show the best that this spirit can be, in terms of artisanal production and elegant presentation. If you do treat yourself to some high end tequila, though, what’s the best way to drink it?

Many fine tequilas are great for sipping, but they can also be used in elevated cocktails. Rather than bold flavors of salt, lemon, and lime though, these cocktails tend to be more subtle and nuanced, to give the flavors of the tequila a chance to shine. These cocktails from 1800 Tequila are perfect for showing off the best of your high-end bottles.

1800 Spiced Cranberry Highball

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz 1800 Cristalino
  • 1 oz Spiced Simple Syrup
  • 1 oz Fresh Cranberry Reduction
  • Soda Water
  • Garnish: with Lemon Wheel, Cloves, and Torched Rosemary

Method:

In a Mixing Tin, combine 1800 Cristalino, spiced simple syrup & fresh cranberry reduction. Add ice and shake. Double Strain into Collins glass and fill with ice. Top with soda water and a spoonful of the cranberries. Give a quick stir. Garnish by inserting 3 cloves into the flesh of a lemon wheel and place on top. Add a stalk of rosemary and torch until smoking.

1800 Gauchi Old Fashion

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz 1800 GuachiMonton
  • 0.5 oz Agave Nectar
  • 3 dashes Angostura Orange Bitters
  • Large Ice Sphere
  • Garnish: with Manicured Orange Peel

Method:

In a mixing glass, combine GuachiMonton, agave nectar, and 3 dashes of orange bitters. Fill the mixing glass with ice and stir continuously for 15 seconds. Strain cocktail into selected Rocks Glass over a clarified 2×2 ice cube.

Explore the fruity flavors of cognac with the Tercet Tropical cocktail
Combine Rémy Martin Tercet with jam syrup and pineapple juice for a tropical fruity flavor
Cognac is a spirit which is frequently overlooked or misunderstood, but it has much to offer both the casual drinker and the cocktail enthusiast. As it is in some ways similar to whiskey, it is typically drunk neat, on the rocks, or with a small splash of water to bring out its flavors. However, it is also a versatile and useful cocktail ingredient.

You'll find cognac in classic cocktails like the Sidecar, the Vieux Carre, and the Brandy Alexander, where it is often mixed with sweet or fruity flavors to complement its spicy, chocolate, or fruity flavors.

How to make a Bee’s Knees cocktail, a drink that fits its name perfectly
You can create a buzz with the honey-kissed cocktail
Many of the drinks that are still beloved in bars today are cocktails from the Prohibition Era, when bars went underground and got creative with the ingredients they had available to make drinks that were tasty and innovative. That was a challenge when many of the spirits available were of dubious quality at best, but it created delicious combinations like the Bee's Knees cocktail, an easy-to-enjoy gin classic.

Now, the mix of citrus and honey sweetness acts as a good introduction for people who have only previously said, "I don't like gin." (If you are one of those people, we'd like to take this opportunity to convince you otherwise ... we're not in bathtub gin territory anymore.) The floral and citrus notes in the gin blend with the other ingredients for an easy-to-drink cocktail that now allows the craft gin to come through without being hidden away.

Add some sparkle to your party with the glittering Goldfish Cocktail
Combine Goldwasser gold leaf liqueur with Cointreau, gin, and lemon juice for a delicious and celebratory drink
When it comes to celebration drinks, we tend to go straight to one ingredient: Champagne. And while Champagne cocktails can indeed be delicious, they aren't the only way to celebrate. You can also find a variety of liqueurs which have a celebratory feeling, like Goldwasser, which is a herbal liqueur that has flakes of gold leaf floating in it. Don't worry -- the golf leaf is safe to consume -- but it does add a fun touch of sparkle to a drink.

The tricky part is finding a way to make a drink that still tastes great as well as looking good. This recipe, for a drink called a Goldfish, balances the herbal flavors of the Goldwasser with the robust orange peel flavor of Cointreau, and adds gin and lemon to give more botanical notes and citrus zing.

