Aim for simplicity and elegance for your best tequilas

Tequila is a favorite spirit for drinks of all kinds, from college-era slammers to fun and fruity margaritas. But as drinkers have become more interested in tequila over the last decade, a new set of high-end tequila brands have arisen to show the best that this spirit can be, in terms of artisanal production and elegant presentation. If you do treat yourself to some high end tequila, though, what’s the best way to drink it?

Many fine tequilas are great for sipping, but they can also be used in elevated cocktails. Rather than bold flavors of salt, lemon, and lime though, these cocktails tend to be more subtle and nuanced, to give the flavors of the tequila a chance to shine. These cocktails from 1800 Tequila are perfect for showing off the best of your high-end bottles.

1800 Spiced Cranberry Highball

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 1800 Cristalino

1 oz Spiced Simple Syrup

1 oz Fresh Cranberry Reduction

Soda Water

Garnish: with Lemon Wheel, Cloves, and Torched Rosemary

Method:

In a Mixing Tin, combine 1800 Cristalino, spiced simple syrup & fresh cranberry reduction. Add ice and shake. Double Strain into Collins glass and fill with ice. Top with soda water and a spoonful of the cranberries. Give a quick stir. Garnish by inserting 3 cloves into the flesh of a lemon wheel and place on top. Add a stalk of rosemary and torch until smoking.

1800 Gauchi Old Fashion

Ingredients:

2 oz 1800 GuachiMonton

0.5 oz Agave Nectar

3 dashes Angostura Orange Bitters

Large Ice Sphere

Garnish: with Manicured Orange Peel

Method:

In a mixing glass, combine GuachiMonton, agave nectar, and 3 dashes of orange bitters. Fill the mixing glass with ice and stir continuously for 15 seconds. Strain cocktail into selected Rocks Glass over a clarified 2×2 ice cube.