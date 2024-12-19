Tequila Don Ramón is releasing a special edition Luis Miquel Tequila Collection

Table of Contents Table of Contents Luis Miquel Tequila Collection Where can I buy them?

Founded in 1996, Casa Don Ramón is a 100% Mexican-owned company that crafts premium, luxury tequilas in the Los Altos region of Jalisco, Mexico. The tequila brand is owned by Luis Miguel, also known as “ El Sol de Mexico.” Miguel is a renowned musician and producer.

To pay homage to its owner’s musical background, the brand is set to release a collection that merges the worlds of tequila and music. Casa Don Ramón’s newest collection is not only an award-winning trio of expressions, but each was signed by Luis Miguel himself.

Luis Miquel Tequila Collection

The collection is a must-have for music and tequila drinkers. It features three different varieties of tequila: Silver, Reposado, and Añejo. All three have won prestigious awards (including a unanimous double gold medal for the Reposado at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition).

According to the brand, the Silver Tequila is known for its flavors of cooked agave and herbal undertones. The Reposado Tequila, which was matured for six months in American white oak barrels, is known for its flavors of vanilla, toasted nuts, and woody notes. The Añejo Tequila, which was matured for twelve months in white American oak barrels, is known for its palate of sweet agave, wood, and more nuanced, complex flavors.

Where can I buy them?

Whether you’re a Luis Miguel fan or enjoy well-made, award-winning tequilas, you’ll want to add one (or all three) of these tequilas to your liquor cabinet or home bar cart this holiday season. The Luis Miguel Special Edition collection is now available for purchase at www.casadonramon.com/en/luis-miguel-ceramica/.