Tequila Don Ramón is releasing a special edition Luis Miquel Tequila Collection

Each of the new Don Ramón tequilas is autographed by Luis Miguel

By
Casa Don Ramón
Casa Don Ramón

Founded in 1996, Casa Don Ramón is a 100% Mexican-owned company that crafts premium, luxury tequilas in the Los Altos region of Jalisco, Mexico. The tequila brand is owned by Luis Miguel, also known as “ El Sol de Mexico.” Miguel is a renowned musician and producer.

To pay homage to its owner’s musical background, the brand is set to release a collection that merges the worlds of tequila and music. Casa Don Ramón’s newest collection is not only an award-winning trio of expressions, but each was signed by Luis Miguel himself.

Luis Miquel Tequila Collection

Casa Don Ramón
Casa Don Ramón

The collection is a must-have for music and tequila drinkers. It features three different varieties of tequila: Silver, Reposado, and Añejo. All three have won prestigious awards (including a unanimous double gold medal for the Reposado at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition).

According to the brand, the Silver Tequila is known for its flavors of cooked agave and herbal undertones. The Reposado Tequila, which was matured for six months in American white oak barrels, is known for its flavors of vanilla, toasted nuts, and woody notes. The Añejo Tequila, which was matured for twelve months in white American oak barrels, is known for its palate of sweet agave, wood, and more nuanced, complex flavors.

Where can I buy them?

Tequila in shot glass next to a slice of lime
Ignácio Carósio Font / iStock

Whether you’re a Luis Miguel fan or enjoy well-made, award-winning tequilas, you’ll want to add one (or all three) of these tequilas to your liquor cabinet or home bar cart this holiday season. The Luis Miguel Special Edition collection is now available for purchase at www.casadonramon.com/en/luis-miguel-ceramica/.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
