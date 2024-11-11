 Skip to main content
Tecovas releases a new collection for the everyday explorer

Tecovas' newest boot collection

It’s no secret that finding the right pair of boots can go from work to going out is challenging. Thankfully, Tecovas has expanded its lifestyle range with three new offerings that will sure to become your new go-to boots. As part of their new ‘Rugged’ collection, Tecovas has introduced three new boots that are meant to be the perfect balance of sturdy and style, making it easier to look and feel great every day. Made with the same sturdy and premium materials as other Tecovas boots, these new designs meld practicality and fashion. With all three designs available in two colorways each, it’s a worthy shoe to add to your wardrobe for those extra heavy days. 

Tecovas’ new Rugged collection

Tecovas has introduced the Rugged Chelsea, Roper, and Moc in their newest collection. The Rugged Chelsea boot is available in a Light Tobacco water-resistant cowhide or Pavement water-resistant roughout color scheme. Besides being oil and water-resistant, these Chelsea boots come with a light-lugged MUCK-OFF tread that keeps away dirt and debris. With a breathable design, these Chelsea boots can easily handle your workdays and anything else. For those looking for a more Western design, the new Roper boot is the perfect country-inspired boot with plenty of sturdiness. Made with the same technical components as the Chelsea boot, this design comes in Brunette water-resistant cowhide and Cashew water-resistant roughout. 

For the more traditional workers, the Rugged Moc boot is the perfect work boot that you can easily wear out. Made in Saddle water-resistant cowhide and Natural water-resistant roughout, these boots come with a gusseted tongue and treated leather to keep your feet dry. All three boots have cushioned removable insoles to fit your feet. All three boots are available via Tecovas and range from $225 to $235.

