Popular tequila brand Alma del Jaguar Tequila is releasing an Añejo

There are so many tequila brands on the market that keeping them all apart is challenging. Remembering Alma del Jaguar Tequila should be easier since this ultra-premium spirit brand supports jaguar conservation in the U.S. and Mexico. If that’s not enough, it’s also launching a new expression just in time for the holidays.

Alma del Jaguar Añejo

The second fastest-growing tequila brand in the U.S., Alma del Jaguar, is releasing an añejo. Alma del Jaguar Añejo was made with 100% Blue Weber agave in collaboration with fifth-generation tequila makers the Vivanco family and master distiller Sergio Cruz at the renowned NOM 1414 distillery in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico.

This small-batch tequila is a blend of tequilas matured in three lots of American and French oak barrels. The first is a double-barrel batch that was matured for 6.7 months in American oak and 11 months in French oak. The second is a single American oak batch that was matured for 20.7 months. The last is a single American oak batch that was matured for 20.2 months. The result is a complex, sippable tequila loaded with flavors like caramel corn, vanilla, toffee, limestone, and oak.

“Our goal was to craft a tequila with layers of flavor that would set this añejo apart,” Founder McCauley Williams said in a press release. “Each sip reveals something new, making the experience both dynamic and refined.”

Where can I buy it?

Just in time for the holiday season, Alma del Jaguar Tequila Añejo will available at retailers throughout the U.S. for the suggested retail price of $79.99. It’s currently available for pre-order on the brand’s website.

