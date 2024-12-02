 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Popular tequila brand Alma del Jaguar Tequila is releasing an Añejo

Just in time for the holidays, Alma del Jaguar is releasing an añejo tequila

By
Alma del Jaguar
Alma del Jaguar

There are so many tequila brands on the market that keeping them all apart is challenging. Remembering Alma del Jaguar Tequila should be easier since this ultra-premium spirit brand supports jaguar conservation in the U.S. and Mexico. If that’s not enough, it’s also launching a new expression just in time for the holidays.

Alma del Jaguar Añejo

Alma del Jaguar
Alma del Jaguar

The second fastest-growing tequila brand in the U.S., Alma del Jaguar, is releasing an añejo. Alma del Jaguar Añejo was made with 100% Blue Weber agave in collaboration with fifth-generation tequila makers the Vivanco family and master distiller Sergio Cruz at the renowned NOM 1414 distillery in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico.

Recommended Videos

This small-batch tequila is a blend of tequilas matured in three lots of American and French oak barrels. The first is a double-barrel batch that was matured for 6.7 months in American oak and 11 months in French oak. The second is a single American oak batch that was matured for 20.7 months. The last is a single American oak batch that was matured for 20.2 months. The result is a complex, sippable tequila loaded with flavors like caramel corn, vanilla, toffee, limestone, and oak.

Related

“Our goal was to craft a tequila with layers of flavor that would set this añejo apart,” Founder McCauley Williams said in a press release. “Each sip reveals something new, making the experience both dynamic and refined.”

Where can I buy it?

Tequila
istock/bhofack2

Just in time for the holiday season, Alma del Jaguar Tequila Añejo will available at retailers throughout the U.S. for the suggested retail price of $79.99. It’s currently available for pre-order on the brand’s website.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
The World Whiskey Society is releasing Doc Holliday 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Fans of 'Tombstone' will love this bourbon whiskey
Whiskey glass

Named for John Henry Holliday, also known as Doc Holliday (he was a dentist if you didn’t know it already), The World Whiskey Society is set to release Doc Holliday 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Luckily, you don’t have to be a historically famous gunslinger to enjoy this nuanced, complex, long-aged whiskey.
Doc Holliday 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

This Kentucky straight bourbon begins with a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. It was matured for fifteen years in new, charred American oak barrels. It’s unfiltered and bottled at a potent 61.5% ABV.

Read more
Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is releasing a whiskey-filled stocking
Fireball is releasing a whisky stocking that hold 35 shots.
Fireball

If you celebrate Christmas, besides the tree, the timeless, iconic stocking is the most important festive decoration and present vessel. If you’re anything like us, you have an oversized stocking made of felt or some other soft fabric that you put up every year without even thinking. But it’s 2024, and it’s time for a change. Luckily, the folks at Fireball have an update to the classic stocking that will have you rocking around the Christmas tree (while you sip whisky) all season long.
Fireball Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking

It’s called the Fireball Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking, and it doesn’t matter what holiday you celebrate, you can enjoy this part decoration, part sack filled with cinnamon whisky from now until New Year’s Eve (and beyond if you feel like it). Perfect for the 21-plus friends and family in your life this holiday season, the Whisky Stocking holds 1.75 liters of spicy, sweet, boozy Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. That’s thirty-five shots for those wondering about specifics. Who needs wine bags when you can pass this whisky stocking around and slap it with the whole family?

Read more
Michter’s is releasing its popular 20-year-old bourbon for the first time in two years
Michter's 20 year old bourbon is back
Whiskey

There are very few American whiskey brands with the following of Michter’s. This family-owned distillery is well-known for its popular limited-release whiskeys, including its beloved Michter’s 20-year-old. This complex expression hadn’t been released since 2022—that is, until now.
Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

This highly sought-after expression is made up of barrels hand-selected by Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson. This 114.2-proof whiskey was matured for a minimum of two decades in fire-charred, new American oak casks. The result is a complex, sippable bourbon known for its flavors of candied orange peels, toasted vanilla beans, candied nuts, chocolate, graham crackers, and charred oak.

Read more