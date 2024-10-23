Thia unique tequila series is affected by the seasonal conditions

To say that Alma del Jaguar Tequila’s seasonal releases are unique and noteworthy is a total understatement. These seasonal, high-proof Blanco tequilas are distilled to show how the different weather conditions affect agave growth, fermentation, and overall flavor profile.

Alma del Jaguar Tequila’s spring release was mineral-forward, with hints of ripe peppers paying tribute to the season’s dry weather. Its newest release is sweeter and spicier thanks to the wet autumn weather in Jalisco, Mexico.

Alma del Jaguar Tequila Nocturna

It’s called Alma del Jaguar Tequila Nocturna. The brand was founded in 2022 to support jaguar conservation in Mexico and the US. A portion of its proceeds is donated to various charities, including the Northern Jaguar Project, co-founded by founder McCauley Williams’ unclde. “Nocturna,” the name of this tequila series, refers to the jaguar’s nocturnal nature.

The tequila was made with 100% sustainably farmed and hand-harvested Blue Weber agave. The water used was deep well water, and the yeast was a mix of wild and Champagne.

The result is a complex, memorable tequila known for its rich flavors of baked agave, candied orange peels, jalapeño, caramelized pineapple, pepper, and cinnamon candy,

Where can I buy it?

You can’t just walk into your local liquor store and stroll out with a bottle of this limited-edition, seasonal tequila. This 101-proof Blanco tequila is available for pre-order online at AlmaDelJaguar.com, Seelbach’s, and SIP Tequila for a suggested retail price of $64.99. Its other tequilas are available at retailers in 23 states, including Florida, Texas, New York, and California.

