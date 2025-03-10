 Skip to main content
Mijenta Tequila is launching its second Symphony Barrel Release

Mijenta Symphony Series No. 2 is available now

Mijenta
Mijenta is well-known for its award-winning, sustainably crafted, additive-free tequilas. Fans will be excited to learn that the iconic brand is launching a new, unique release in its Symphony Barrel collection.

Mijenta Symphony Series No. 2

Tequila
istock/AlexPro9500

Symphony Series No. 2 is the second release from Mijenta’s Symphony Barrel series. It’s a 90-proof, eight-month-old reposado tequila matured in hand-crafted barrels. The staves from the casks come from the oak forests of Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

According to Mijenta, the result is a complex, nuanced tequila that begins with a nose of cooked agave, vanilla, caramel and banana, citrus fruits, herbs, and almonds. The palate is a mix of agave, vanilla, caramel, banana, chocolate, almond, mint, cardamom, and clove.

“When we first experimented with Symphony barrels, we were amazed by the transformation that happened during the maturation process,” Maestra Tequilera Ana María Romero said in a press release.

“For this second release, we wanted to showcase a different aspect of the impact of the barrel on the tequila, and I believe the higher ABV helps bring to life the nuances and flavors that are developed through the unique environment in the barrel.”

As a bonus, Symphony Series No. 2 (like all Mijenta tequilas) is totally eco-friendly. The bottle is made with recycled glass, the cap is a biopolymer made from sugar cane fiber, and the box is made from FSC-certified cardboard. So you can feel like you’re doing your part to help the environment while sipping delicious, noteworthy tequila.

Where can I buy it?

Tequila
istock/bhofack2

Mijenta’s Symphony Series No. 2 is now available at select tequila retailers and on Mijenta’s online store for the suggested retail price of $84.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
