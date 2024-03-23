Mijenta has a cristalino tequila perfect for bourbon drinkers

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re new to tequila, you might not know all the terms. Even if you’re just a beginner, you probably know all about blanco, reposado, añejo, and maybe even joven. But chances are, you’re not familiar with Cristalino tequila. This reasonably contemporary style is simply añejo tequila that’s been charcoal filtered to remove its natural caramel color and various impurities.

The style is more than just a little popular. It’s actually the fastest growing style of tequila according to Nielsen data. The newest brand to get in on the Cristalino trend is Mijenta.

But to say this is your average Cristalino is a bit of an understatement. Known for its additive-free, sustainable tequilas, the brand recently announced this limited-edition expression from Maestra Tequilera Ana María Romero Mena.

The tequila was matured for eight full months in Symphony barrels with American oak staves from Missouri, Minnesota, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The result is a rich, complex, truly unique tequila that needs to be tasted to be believed.

“I love combining the art and science of crafting tequila and have been thrilled with the reception to Mijenta’s first three expressions,” Romero Mena said in a press release. With the Cristalino and other Mijenta expressions moving forward, I am excited to experiment with different techniques and approaches that showcase the depth and richness of the agave.”

Filtering is key

The tequila was filtered through charcoal, removing the color but keeping all the nuanced flavors and aromas imparted by the aging process.

“As a result of the meticulous process, our Cristalino possesses the richness of an Añejo, drinks like a Reposado, and is perfect for cocktails that require a clear spirit, like the martini,” Co-Founder Juan Coronado said in a press release. “As this style continues to grow in popularity, this expression will make an excellent choice for mixologists and cocktail enthusiasts.”

This isn’t the type of tequila you’ll want to hide away in a cocktail, disappearing due to myriad other flavors. This is a slow-sipping tequila perfect for an unseasonably cool evening.

What does it taste like?

But, when sampling tequila (just like whiskey), it’s a good idea to give it the respect it deserves by nosing it first. If you do this, you’ll be treated to aromas of cooked agave, toasted coconuts, maple candy, butterscotch, coffee beans, honey, and citrus peels.

There’s more of the same on the palate, with notes of vegetal agave, coconut, vanilla beans, maple candy, chocolate, coffee beans, and spices. It’s sweet, spicy, fruity, and perfect for any occasion. It’s an especially good choice for bourbon drinkers looking to get into tequila as it carries many aromas and flavors they prefer.

Where can you buy it?

You can feel good about purchasing this tequila in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging. But it’s more than just an earth-conscious gimmick, it’s flavorful, complex tequila. If you want to get your hands on a bottle, you can order one from shopmijenta.com and siptequila.com for the price of $119.99 for a 750ml bottle.

