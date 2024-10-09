 Skip to main content
Tequila OCHO is releasing its first extra añejo since 2022

Tequila OCHO Extra Anejo is the tequila for whiskey drinkers

Tequila OCHO
If you’re anything like us, you enjoy a nice glass of well-made extra añejo tequila neat on a cool evening. This nuanced, complex, version of tequila is on par with a long-aged whiskey. With this in mind, we’re excited to hear about Tequila OCHO’s new release.

The “world’s original single estate” tequila, Tequila OCHO is re-launching its popular Extra Añejo for the first time since 2022. Its launch is part of the brand’s design refresh for its core range and the start of all its expressions having the same distinct look and size.

Tequila OCHO Extra Añejo

Tequila OCHO
Matured for three years in ex-American whiskey barrels, it’s known for its memorable flavor profile. This 80-proof tequila begins with a nose of dried cherries, chocolate, salted caramel, raisins, prunes, and oaky wood. The palate is a mix of roasted agave, fresh coffee, caramelized sugar, candied nuts, honey, orange zest, and oak.

“Tequila Ocho Extra Añejo has always been a special expression for us and is all the more remarkable in this stunning new pack,” said Tequila OCHO Global Brand Ambassador Jesse Estes in a press release.

“Our Extra Añejo has always pushed the boundaries of how long a tequila can be aged while still retaining full agave flavor. The ability to age a tequila for three years and still have the coveted agave notes remain front and center, while being subtly highlighted, accentuated, and lifted by the oak notes is a testament to Carlos Camarena’s mastery of his craft. The availability of these releases will be extremely limited, so make sure to pick up a bottle if you get the chance.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited expression consists of only 720 physical cases of bottles. Sure to be highly sought-after, it’s available at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $249.

Buy Now

