Espolòn Tequila is releasing a seasonal tequila made with marigold extract

This special tequila is infused with marigold extract

By
Espolòn
Espolòn

When it comes to reasonably-price sipping and mixing tequilas, you can do much worse than Espolòn. Its Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo are popular among bartenders and drinkers alike.

Suppose you’re already a fan of this award-winning brand. In that case, you’ll be glad to hear about its most recent release: a limited-edition Reposado tequila called Espolòn Flor de Oro infused with the natural extract from the marigold flower.

Espolòn Flor de Oro

Espolòn
Espolòn

This first seasonal release from Espolòn, Flor de Oro, was inspired by the ofrendas of Día de los Muertos. Flor de Oro translates to “golden flower.” It was chosen because marigolds decorate the offerings to deceased relatives and ancestors throughout Mexico on the Day of the Dead.

The tequila itself was matured in new oak barrels for two months before it was infused with marigolds. The result is a nuanced, complex sipping tequila with notes of citrus, oak, and bright floral aromas and flavors.

“For me, Día de Muertos is all about family, tradition, and honoring those no longer with us. It presents an opportunity for me to reflect on memories of celebrations and traditions – rooted in food, aromas, and tequila – that my mother and grandmother taught me,” Jesús Susunaga Acosta, Maestro Tequilero of Espolòn Tequila said in a press release.

“When creating Flor de Oro, I was inspired by the moment that we placed an altar at Casa San Nicolás dedicated to our late founder, Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza. Drawing from the marigold petals and aromas of his favorite foods, we created an infused Reposado tequila that honors Cirilo and thanks him for his years of dedication to tequila-making.”

Where can I buy it?

Tequila
Alena Plotnikova/Tequila

Leading up to Día de los Muertos on November 1st, this seasonal expression will be available at retailers throughout the US for a suggested retail price of $43.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn
