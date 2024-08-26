High end aged tequilas are mostly sipped neat - but they make for great cocktails too

High-end tequila brand El Tequileño, known for its artisanal approach to tequila production, is introducing a limited edition Añejo Gran Reserva iteration. This aged tequila is primarily for sipping, but the brand has some suggestions for delicious cocktails to make use of the release as well.

Blended by Master Distiller Tony Salles, this Gran Reserva includes a a one year old Añejo, and two and four year old Extra Añejos, which are aged in American and French Oak barrels. Each batch of the spirit is aged using different barrels, giving each one its own distinct flavor. This version has aromas of cooked agave and vanilla, with flavors of toasted oak and nuts.

The release is available now, priced at $90 per 750 ml bottle. And while such aged tequilas are primarily designed to be sipped, so you can savor and enjoy them, they can also be used to mix cocktails. When working with an aged tequila you want to treat it more like a Scotch or a dark rum that a light tequila, as it will have deeper flavors as well as a darker color.

El Tequileño have provided a couple of suggestions to get you inspired to work with the Gran Reserva:

Apple to My Eye

Ingredients:

2 oz El Tequileño Añejo

2 oz Amontillado Sherry

1 oz unfiltered apple juice

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with cubed ice. Shake until ice cold. Fine strain into a Cocktail Coupe.

Chocolate Negroni

Ingredients:

1 oz Añejo Gran Reserva

1 oz Italian bitter liqueur

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

3 dashes chocolate bitters

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass filled with cubed ice. Stir until ice cold. Strain into a rock glass over ice Garnish orange twist and shaved dark chocolate.