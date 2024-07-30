 Skip to main content
An unusual still strength tequila from El Tequileño

Bottled at 50% abv as it comes off the still

El Tequileño

When most spirits are distilled, they come off the still at a high abv and are then watered down to a more typical abv of around 40%. That helps to mellow out a spirit and make it more approachable. But there are some advantages to a higher abv, as this can carry more flavor and impart a more distinctive strong boozy note. You’ll find cask strength gins and cask strength whiskeys, both of which have abvs in the 50% or even 60% range. And now, an usual still strength tequila is being introduced to the market.

The brand El Tequileño is debuting its first still strength tequila at 50% abv, carrying aromas of cooked agave, orange zest, and roasted fig, and flavors of florals, lemon peel, and white pepper. It is bottled straight from the still to maintain its strong character.

“The release of this new liquid signifies an exciting step forward for our company and the industry,” said Steffin Oghene, VP of International Sales for El Tequileño. “As tequila’s popularity soars, there is a growing demand for innovative expressions that push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of agave spirits. At El Tequileño, we like to rise to the challenge of crafting something never seen before and steering innovation in the industry, as seen with the debut of the world’s first-ever Reposado Rare.”

Made from 100% Blue Weber agave and following the traditional methods laid down by the founder in 1959, the brand has previously released an Extra Añejo expression in addition to its other tequila offerings.

“We honor and uphold the principles established by my grandfather, Don Jorge Salles Cuervo, in every tequila we craft at El Tequileño,” said Tony Salles, El Tequileño Master Distiller. “We start with the finest mature agave from Los Altos de Jalisco, meticulously crafted to produce the most exceptional tequila. Fermented in open tanks and exclusively distilled in copper pot stills, our Still Strength tequila boasts remarkable robustness and complexity, offering a silky mouthfeel and a smooth finish.”

The still strength is released today, July 30, and will be available for $65 per 750 ml bottle.

