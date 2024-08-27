The brand is launching both blanco and reposado expressions

Another new luxury tequila is entering the market, with the launch of León Y Sol, a brand with a focus on the terroir of Jalisco and which makes use of agave from the Los Altos region, known for its herbacious and fruity flavors.

The brand is launching a pair of expressions: a blanco tequila and a reposado tequila. The blanco is unaged, offering a crisp and lively agave flavors with floral and citrus notes, while the reposado is aged for four month in oak barrels, giving it a honey color and notes of coffee and caramel. Both expressions are made from 100% blue Weber agave, showing off the flavors generated by the iron-rich soil in the region.

Founded by the Marhamat family, the branding of León Y Sol is inspired by their Persian heritage, using the symbols of the lion and the sun. The brand is also partnering with online spirits shop Reserve Bar and record label Empire to promote its product.

“The name León Y Sol means lion and the sun; this symbol continues to inspire timeless stories of bold adventure and warm gatherings. From the agave selection to the distillation and aging, we created a tequila naturally sweet and balanced,” said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of León Y Sol. “We cut no corners and put in the time and attention to create this pinnacle of perfection. We are excited to partner with Reserve Bar and Empire to help bring our product to people for extraordinary moments of celebration. We’re set to ignite a revolution in the tequila world.”