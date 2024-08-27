 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Tequila brand León Y Sol emphasizes the terrior of Jalisco’s Los Altos region

The brand is launching both blanco and reposado expressions

By
leon y sol tequila tooltip d169f40a 14d9 4718 ab0a a2dc317c4188 png
León Y Sol

Another new luxury tequila is entering the market, with the launch of León Y Sol, a brand with a focus on the terroir of Jalisco and which makes use of agave from the Los Altos region, known for its herbacious and fruity flavors.

The brand is launching a pair of expressions: a blanco tequila and a reposado tequila. The blanco is unaged, offering a crisp and lively agave flavors with floral and citrus notes, while the reposado is aged for four month in oak barrels, giving it a honey color and notes of coffee and caramel. Both expressions are made from 100% blue Weber agave, showing off the flavors generated by the iron-rich soil in the region.

Recommended Videos

Founded by the Marhamat family, the branding of León Y Sol is inspired by their Persian heritage, using the symbols of the lion and the sun. The brand is also partnering with online spirits shop Reserve Bar and record label Empire to promote its product.

“The name León Y Sol means lion and the sun; this symbol continues to inspire timeless stories of bold adventure and warm gatherings. From the agave selection to the distillation and aging, we created a tequila naturally sweet and balanced,” said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of León Y Sol. “We cut no corners and put in the time and attention to create this pinnacle of perfection. We are excited to partner with Reserve Bar and Empire to help bring our product to people for extraordinary moments of celebration. We’re set to ignite a revolution in the tequila world.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Scotch brand Johnnie Walker offers customized bottles with AI-generated artwork
The artwork will be in the style of Scottish artist Scott Naismith
Johnnie Walker

There's a trend for customized spirits, with bottles that are labelled or otherwise personalized to the drinker. But Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker is taking that idea one step further, with bottles that each have their personalized artwork generated by AI. The artwork is produced in the style of Scottish artist Scott Naismith, who is known for his dreamy and brightly colored version of Scottish landscapes. Now, visitors to the Johnnie Walker venue in Princes Street, Edinburgh, will be able to get a bottle of Scotch adorned with their own version of a Naismith-inspired artwork.

Generative AI has been controversial in the art world, with many artists angry that their work has been used without permission or payment to train the models on which software like Midjourney operates. But in this case, Naismith has worked with the brand to use the style of his artwork with permission. Visitors to the venue will also see original versions of his art which will be on display.

Read more
Rum brand Barcardi makes a vinyl record out of sugarcane
It features a track from Camila Cabello's new album
barcadi sugarcane vinyl bacardi camila cabello jpg

As booze-related promos go, this is a strange one, but undeniably kind of neat: Barcardi, the ubiquitous rum brand, has created a limited edition vinyl record made of sugarcane. The single chosen for the vinyl is  "I LUV IT" by Camila Cabello, former member of Fifth Harmony. Cabello hails from Cuba and has worked with Barcadi before, which she describes as the quintessential rum brand.

The sugarcane vinyl is created using repurposed materials and ethically sourced sugarcane, which is broken down to create a bioplastic which can then be formed into a vinyl disk. The process uses low temperatures, which helps to save on energy.

Read more
Did you know Mexico has a state-recognized tequila department?
Mexico has a federal tequila department
Harvesting agave.

 

Mexico has long been known for its robust agave spirits industry, and over the last generation, imbibers stateside have been lucky enough to experience more and more of the prized drinks. But did you know tequila is such a big deal there that the spirit has an entire federal department devoted to the stuff?

Read more