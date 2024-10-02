Check out this special edition Zenith watch

To raise breast cancer awareness, Zenith has once again partnered up with the Susan G. Foundation on a health-centered project, which spearheaded the launch of the pink Defy Skyline watch.

“One of the key pillars of Zenith’s initiative is women’s empowerment, and we strongly believe that access to healthcare and education is a vital part of it,” said Benoit, Zenith’s CEO.

Since the pink color is linked to breast cancer, Zenith used a pink dial on the new watch. While the Defy Skyline series is a representation of the brand’s innovative efforts, the new pink Skyline timepiece rewrites the narrative, as it paints a picture of hope and possibility.

“Together through this meaningful partnership, we ensure no one has to face breast cancer alone, bringing new hope to all those affected by this disease,” said Rosales, Komen’s senior vice president.

Thanks to this partnership, 20% of the profit that will be made from the sales will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

In terms of design, the pink dial features a sunburst satin finish, which is quite radiant and bright. It also comes with a geometric pattern, with four-pointed stars, that makes the watch look more sophisticated.

The four pointed star is a symbol that goes way back to the 20th century, when the first Defy Skyline watch was launched into the market.

As a watch that offers high-frequency precision, the pink defy Skyline timepiece functions smoothly, thanks to the El Primero 3620 calibre.

Featuring a 1/10th of a second indicator and a stop-second mechanism, this timepiece also offers advanced time-setting elements.

Only 100 pieces have been rolled out into the market, and each one costs around $10,300.

