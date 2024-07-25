 Skip to main content
Patrón debuts its own perfectly clear cristalino tequila

It's the brand's popular Añejo tequila, filtered to leave a completely clear spirit

As cristalino tequilas have become more popular, the heavy hitter of the tequila world, Patrón, is coming out with its own version. This growing category takes aged tequilas, which pick up darker colors from the barrels in which they are aged, and charcoal filters them to leave a crystal clear spirit. The idea is to maintain the flavors of an añejo or reposado tequila, but to keep the clear appearance of a blanco.

Patrón’s Cristalino is based on its Añejo, made from 100% Blue Weber agave, water, and yeast. The añejo is first aged in four different casks for 12 to 15 months, then filtered through wood charcoal to remove its honey color, leaving a smooth, clear tequila with a crisp taste.

“At Patrón, we remain committed to our time-honored methods, blending the best of traditional and modern techniques for the development of Patrón Cristalino,” said David Rodriguez, Patrón Tequila Master Distiller. “What truly sets us and this Cristalino apart is our dedication to the integrity of our process and delivering a depth of flavor. The result is an additive-free Cristalino with naturally sweet notes of butterscotch and vanilla, lightly cooked agave, and a smooth finish.”

Like most aged tequilas, the Cristalino is ideal for sipping either neat or on the rocks. Though if you love to mix cocktails with aged tequilas and are looking for a way to maintain a clear result, this could be an interesting one to play with.

“As a brand with a rich heritage of redefining standards, we’re especially proud that Patrón Tequila will once again elevate the expectations for Cristalino tequila, combining centuries-old Mexican craftsmanship with a modern, forward-thinking approach,” said Samantha Newby, Patrón Tequila Global Vice President, Innovation and Sustainability.

