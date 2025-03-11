Captain Morgan is launching Sweet Chili Lime Rum

Table of Contents Table of Contents Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime Where can I buy it?

If you’re a fan of wacky, over-the-top flavored rum, you may enjoy Captain Morgan. Its newest expression lives up to the hype that began with flavors like Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla, Captain Morgan Sliced Apple, and Captain Morga Tropical Punch. If you’re on the edge of your seat wondering what the folks at Captain Morgan have in store for you, your wait is about to end. The newest unique flavor offering is Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime.

Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime

If you haven’t guessed, Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime is a mix of tart, zesty citrus flavors and subtle, sweet chili heat. This creatively flavored rum keeps your taste buds guessing with the sweet citrus and peppery heat. Perfect in a shot, on the rocks, or mixed into your favorite cocktail to give it a spicy kick, this is guaranteed to be your new go-to flavored rum this spring.

Recommended Videos

“With flavor trends heating up, we wanted to create something that defies the rules of traditional rum,” Anne Nosko, VP, Captain Morgan, said in a press release. ”

Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime gives fans exactly what they’re craving – the perfect balance of sweet and spicy, and a bold flavor experience with every sip.”

To launch this new flavored rum, Captain Morgan is launching a digital campaign with actress, writer, and producer Amrit Kaur and comedian and writer Devon Walker.

“When Captain Morgan asked me to team up again, I was all in – and when they asked me to help define mouth-blowing, admittedly, I wasn’t exactly sure where they were going with all this,” Walker said in a press release.

“Turns out, Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime is the real deal … trust me, you’re going to want to get a taste.”

“Give an Indian some chili and lime, and she’s in,” Kaur said in a press release.

“Lots of fun riffing and improvising with Devon, along with shooting ideas with the full cast and crew.”

Where can I buy it?

Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime is available nationwide for the suggested retail price of $15.99 for a 750ml bottle.