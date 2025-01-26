Captain Morgan and T-Pain are transforming Bourbon Street into ‘Rum Street’

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rum Street That’s not all

If you’re a sports fan, you’re probably well aware of the “Big Game” taking place in New Orleans on February 9. If you’re traveling to the “Big Easy” for the game, regardless of who you’re rooting for (or if your team was eliminated long ago), you’ll probably venture to Bourbon Street for some drinks, revelry, and general good vibes. But some wish the street was named for a different form of alcohol.

Captain Morgan is the Official Spiced Rum Sponsor of the NFL for the fourth year. Unsurprisingly, this brand would rather football fans congregate on a street named for the sugarcane-based spirit. But since no such street exists in New Orleans, the folks at Captain Morgan are celebrating the Big Game by renaming the street “Rum Street.”

But that’s not all. Beginning on February 6, the Captain and his merry crew will celebrate on “Rum Street” with a concert from Grammy award-winning singer and icon T-Pain. Get ready to dance to hits like “I’m Sprung,” “BUY YOU A DRANK,” and more.

“Captain Morgan is taking Bourbon Street to another level, and as far as legends go, it takes one to know one,” T-Pain said in a press release. “Get ready, New Orleans, Rum Street is going to bring the party like no other.”

When the flag is raised on “Rum Street,” visitors have a chance to win prizes and find “unexpected adventures.”

“Fans have been able to unlock epic adventures all season long when they Follow the Captain. From tailgates at sea to our first-ever merch drop collab with KidSuper and Victor Cruz, it’s all been leading up to this moment,” Anne Nosko, VP of Captain Morgan, said in a press release.

“We’re celebrating the biggest weekend in sports with our biggest adventure yet on one of America’s most iconic streets. People come to Bourbon Street for memorable experiences with their crew, and that’s what we’ll give them when they step onto Rum Street.”