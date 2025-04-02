Kōloa Rum: Premium spirits with a sustainable twist

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sustainable sourcing practices Rainwater harvesting Rooted in community

While distilling spirits isn’t known for being the most eco-conscious industry, Hawaiian rum brand Kōloa Rum seeks to change that by placing sustainability at its ethos. As we approach Earth Day, sustainability is on the minds of many consumers, but Kōloa Rum considers better-for-earth practices all year round.

Not only does the brand make premium rum, but Kōloa Rum serves as a prime example of how spirits brands can uphold eco-friendly practices to maintain soil health, reduce environmental impact, and support diverse agricultural methods that preserve the area’s beauty.

We chatted with Bob Gunter, CEO of Kōloa Rum, to learn more about the brand’s efforts to adopt more sustainable practices. Bob Gunter joined Kōloa Rum Company in 2008 as Chief Operations Officer and was promoted to President and CEO in May 2010. Here’s what he shared about the company’s sustainable practices and how he hopes these practices set a new standard in the industry.

Sustainable sourcing practices

Kōloa Rum’s commitment to sustainability starts at the very beginning: sourcing. Gunter shared that sourcing local ingredients is a big part of the company’s sustainability and community support commitment. “We partner with local farms that prioritize sustainable farming practices, ensuring that we support the local economy and minimize our environmental footprint. By sourcing locally grown coffee, cacao, and cinnamon, we reduce the need for shipping and support farming methods that preserve our precious agricultural land and the beauty of our island,” he says.

In addition to sustainable sourcing, Kōloa Rum is focused on reducing waste in all areas. “We recycle and upcycle wherever possible, reusing materials like mesh bags and coffee steeping equipment and repurposing our oak barrels after aging. We also reuse cardboard boxes for shipping and recycle our glass and plastic bottles. Altogether, these steps help us make the most of our materials and minimize waste,” says Gunter.

Rainwater harvesting

Another key element of Kōloa Rum’s sustainability efforts includes rainwater harvesting, a method that helps the company reduce its reliance on external water sources. The process involves “Collecting pristine rainwater from Mount Waiʻaleʻale, which helps [them] minimize the use of county water and reduce the amount of chemicals that would otherwise be needed for treatment. It also supports [their] goal of preserving Kaua’i’s natural resources, allowing [Kōloa Rum] to be more efficient and eco-conscious in our operations.”

“At Kōloa Rum, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do,” says Gunter. Using this rainwater from a natural, clean water source in broilers during production minimizes the need for chemicals and helps preserve more water resources. Additionally, the brand is focused on conserving steam during distillation, which helps to reduce fuel consumption.

Rooted in community

What sets Kōloa Rum apart, beyond its commitment to sustainability, is its focus on supporting the local community. “We create economic opportunities and support small businesses by sourcing ingredients like coffee, cacao, and cinnamon from local farms. We also help preserve the island’s natural beauty, which is important for the community and tourism. Ultimately, our sustainable practices foster a healthy, thriving local economy and contribute to the well-being of the people who call Kaua’i home,” says Gunter.

