Foursquare is launching Mark XXVIII Convocation Rum

While there are a handful of well-known rum brands, like Bacardi, Captain Morgan, Havana Club, Appleton Estate, and more, few names mean high quality and craftsmanship more than Foursquare.

The Barbados-based distillery is well-known for its Probitas Rum, Doorly’s Rum, and popular limited-edition expressions. The most recent addition to its lineup is Foursquare Mark XXVIII Convocation, a fourteen-year-old blended rum matured in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-Madeira casks.

Foursquare Mark XXVIII Convocation

This new limited-release expression is a 124-proof blend of two 14-year-old single blended molasses-based rums. The first was matured for all fourteen years in barrels that previously held bourbon whiskey. The other was aged for all fourteen years in a barrel that once held Madeira wine. The rum contains no added colorings, sugar, flavors, and filtration.

Both were distilled at Foursquare, with one in a double-retort pot still and the other in a twin-column Coffee Still.

The newest addition to the Exceptional Cask Selection series, the rums included were hand-picked by Master Distiller and Master Blender Richard Seale. Like previous expressions in this series, Foursquare Mark XXVIII Convocation wasn’t ready to be bottled until Seale decided the time was right. All the blending, bottling, and maturation took place entirely on the Foursquare Distillery campus.

Where can I buy it?

If you want to add Foursquare Mark XXVIII Convocation to your rum collection, you can find it at select US alcohol retailers and online for the suggested retail price of $159.99 for a 750ml bottle. Get a bottle while you still can.