Famed rum brand Foursquare launched a new 16-year-old expression you need to try

You're going to want to try this limited edition rum

Foursquare
If you’re a rum drinker, you know about the rum-crafting prowess of the iconic brand Foursquare. This Barbados-based distillery is well-known for its collaborations and limited-release rums. Recently, it announced a truly unique, exciting rum release.

It’s called Mark XXVI Magisterium, and this 16-year-old single blended rum will join its Exceptional Cask series. The series consists of unique, rare expressions made from barrels hand-picked by Master Distiller and Master Blender Richard Seale. Each is a one-of-a-kind, limited, exclusive expression.

Mark XXVI Magisterium

Foursquare
Mark XXVI Magisterium is a blend of three different 16-year-old blended rums. They were distilled in copper double-retort pot stills and continuous twin-column coffee stills at the Foursquare distillery. Two of the included rums matured in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels for three years) and ex-oloroso sherry casks for 13 years. One aged for nine years in ex-bourbon barrels and seven years in ex-oloroso sherry casks. The last rum was a single blended rum that aged completely in ex-bourbon barrels for a full 16 years. None of these rums was sourced as all the distillation, aging, and blending occurred at Foursquare.

The result is a 116-proof, complex sipping rum with notes of pipe tobacco, hazelnuts, dark chocolate, candied orange peel, toasted marshmallows, and ripe berries. If you’re a fan of whiskey or nuanced, complex rums, you’ll want to grab a bottle for the cold nights ahead.

Where can I buy it?

Pouring a glass of whiskey
This unique expression is guaranteed to be highly sought-after among rum fans. Currently, it’s available at select retailers throughout the US (and online) for a suggested retail price of $159.99.

