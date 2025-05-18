 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

New Riff is launching a pair of ten-year-old whiskeys

New Riff is launching two decade-old whiskeys

By
New Riff
New Riff

If you believe a decade is the sweet spot for aging in whiskey, you’re in luck. The distillers at Newport, Kentucky’s New Riff just announced the release of not one, but two ten-year-old whiskeys—a bourbon whiskey as well as a rye whiskey.

First Decade Whiskeys

New Riff
New Riff

They’re called the First Decade Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and First Decade Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, and they are the first ten-year-old whiskeys produced by the popular distillery. They’re the newest additions to the distillery’s High Note limited-edition lineup for spring 2025 and will be available only through the New Riff Whiskey Club.

Recommended Videos

These limited-edition whiskeys are non-chill-filtered, bottled at a cask strength 120.5-proof, and matured for at least ten years. The bourbon begins with a mash bill of 65% corn, 30% rye, and 5% malted barley. According to the brand, it’s loaded with flavors like cherry cola, rye, oak, pepper, cinnamon coffee cake, and oaky wood.

Related

The rye whiskey begins with a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted rye. According to the brand, it features flavors like raspberries, mint, oak, pipe tobacco, plum, and peppercorn.

“This release is a direct reflection of our first decade of distilling,” Master Distiller Brian Sprance said.

“It is a testament to the values and trust that founder Ken Lewis instilled back in 2014, when we were empowered to be creative and prioritize quality above all else. A decade later, we are seeing the results of that commitment — and it is a direct reflection of who we are and how we’ve grown. We are incredibly proud to share our first 10-year-old whiskeys, and even more excited for what the future holds at New Riff.”

Where can I buy them?

Whiskey in a glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

These limited-edition whiskeys are available only to the New Riff Whiskey Club members beginning on May 22 for the suggested retail price of $89.99 each. They’re available for pickup at the distillery only. The club is free to join. Just visit www.newriffwhiskeyclub.com.

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional

Editors’ Recommendations

Fans of cask strength whiskey will love Sagamore Spirit’s new rye whiskey
Sagamore Spirit is relaunching its popular Cask Strength Rye Whiskey
Sagamore Spirit

If you're a rye whiskey fan, you already know about the appeal of Maryland's Sagamore Spirit. You can't go wrong with any of its core collection or limited edition whiskeys. Recently, it announced a new batch of one of its most popular expressions.
Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength Rye Whiskey
Sagamore Spirit Sagamore Spirit

Fans of high-proof whiskey should be pleasantly surprised because this week, Sagamore Spirit announced the launch of a new batch of its award-winning Cask Strength Rye Whiskey. This 61.5% ABV whiskey was made with grains sourced from local farms. To make this innovative, 100% Maryland rye whiskey, high-rye, and low-rye whiskeys are triple distilled and matured for seven years before being blended together.

Read more
Lucas Bols is celebrating 450 years of cocktail innovation with a must have new mixology ingredient
Lucas Bols is celebrating its 450th birtjday with a Blue Curacao liqueur
Lucas Bols

If you're a home mixologist, you already know about the prowess of Lucas Bols, thanks to its wide range of liqueurs, triple secs, and more. Recently, to celebrate its 450th birthday, the iconic brand announced the launch of a new liqueur perfect for home bartenders.
 Bols Blue 1575

To celebrate 450 years, renowned distilled spirits brand Lucas Bols announced the launch of Bols Blue 1575, a super-premium Blue Curaçao. For those unaware, Blue Curaçao is known for its bright blue color and sweet, memorable citrus flavor. It's the perfect addition to tropical cocktails like the Blue Lagoon, Blue Hawaiian, and more.

Read more
Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Luxco is launching a new ultra-premium sipping tequila
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo the right way with this new sipping tequila
Luxco

Cinco de Mayo is a great time to drink tequila. But if you plan to sip it with your favorite Mexican foods, you shouldn't just grab any bottle off the shelf. Not all tequilas are suitable for sipping neat. Luckily, the folks at Luxco are launching a new ultra-premium sipping tequila just in time for the holiday.
Escasa Tequila

Luxco is announcing the launch of Escasa with not one but two expressions. It's rolling out both a blanco and reposado tequila nationwide. Crafted by fourth-generation Master Distiller Graciela "Grace" Gonzale, these tequilas are made with hand-selected, 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from a different estate yearly. It's tripled distilled and made with pure water and heirloom yeast.

Read more