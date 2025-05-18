New Riff is launching a pair of ten-year-old whiskeys

If you believe a decade is the sweet spot for aging in whiskey, you’re in luck. The distillers at Newport, Kentucky’s New Riff just announced the release of not one, but two ten-year-old whiskeys—a bourbon whiskey as well as a rye whiskey.

First Decade Whiskeys

They’re called the First Decade Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and First Decade Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, and they are the first ten-year-old whiskeys produced by the popular distillery. They’re the newest additions to the distillery’s High Note limited-edition lineup for spring 2025 and will be available only through the New Riff Whiskey Club.

These limited-edition whiskeys are non-chill-filtered, bottled at a cask strength 120.5-proof, and matured for at least ten years. The bourbon begins with a mash bill of 65% corn, 30% rye, and 5% malted barley. According to the brand, it’s loaded with flavors like cherry cola, rye, oak, pepper, cinnamon coffee cake, and oaky wood.

The rye whiskey begins with a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted rye. According to the brand, it features flavors like raspberries, mint, oak, pipe tobacco, plum, and peppercorn.

“This release is a direct reflection of our first decade of distilling,” Master Distiller Brian Sprance said.

“It is a testament to the values and trust that founder Ken Lewis instilled back in 2014, when we were empowered to be creative and prioritize quality above all else. A decade later, we are seeing the results of that commitment — and it is a direct reflection of who we are and how we’ve grown. We are incredibly proud to share our first 10-year-old whiskeys, and even more excited for what the future holds at New Riff.”

Where can I buy them?

These limited-edition whiskeys are available only to the New Riff Whiskey Club members beginning on May 22 for the suggested retail price of $89.99 each. They’re available for pickup at the distillery only. The club is free to join. Just visit www.newriffwhiskeyclub.com.