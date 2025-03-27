 Skip to main content
Created Co. launches new double-wall glassware for hot or iced coffee

Your new go-to coffee accessory

By
Created Co Cove
Created Co / Created Co

Created Co. has launched a new collection of double-wall glassware, perfect for hot or iced coffee. The brand, which focuses on elegant pieces that complement a minimalist aesthetic, has launched the Cove Collection. Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, the Cove Collection is built to perform. Lightweight yet incredibly durable, it withstands temperature shifts with ease—perfect for both hot and cold beverages. The double-walled construction provides perfect touch temperature comfort with every sip.

Inside the Cove Collection are several pieces, each making the perfect coffee accessory. The first is the Cove Mug Set, available in clear or amber form. The Cove mug set creates a timeless look where you can see through to your coffee, creating a reimagined take on timeless glassware ideal for the modern coffee drinker. Mugs are available in three sizes, giving you a personalized option to choose the size that best matches your ideal coffee mug size.

Created Co.’s Cove Collection also features a tumbler set, perfect for iced coffee drinkers. This product is available in the same size options as the Cove Mug Set. The tumbler is a stackable set, too, which makes storage a breeze. Last but not least is the Cove Collection’s pint set which is the largest of the three glassware options in the collection. Whether you choose the 10-ounce glass tumbler, the 16-ounce pint, or the 12-ounce mug, each piece is double-walled for style and substance, ensuring your hands never get burnt on hot coffee, and your wood table never catches the brunt of a condensation ring.

Chike Nutrition debuts a new Decaf protein coffee
Your morning cappuccino with extra protein
Chike Protein Decaf Coffee

Chike Nutrition, known for its popular protein coffee or "proffers," now offers more variety by providing a Decaf version of its popular protein coffee lineup. The newly released Decaf Cappuccino High Protein Iced Coffee option is fantastic for caffeine-sensitive individuals and those who love a good cup of coffee in the afternoon or evening. Each serving of Chike Decaf Cappuccino is packed with 20 grams of non-GMO whey protein, only 1 gram of sugar, and only 100 calories. This new debut is made for those who want to ensure they're getting enough protein by starting their day off with a hefty dose of 20 grams.

Whether you need an afternoon protein punch, a late-night filling snack replacement, or something to grab on the go for breakfast, this time-saving protein shake will become your new go-to. This new decaf protein coffee is featured in a creamy cappuccino flavor, and can be found online directly from Chike. The product is available in single-serving packages or a 17.8oz resealable bag which contains 14 servings. In addition to Decaf Cappuccino, Chike offers a variety of flavors, including coffeehouse favorites such as mocha, vanilla, and caramel protein iced coffee, which have the original two shots of espresso.

Doppio espresso: What to know about this Italian double shot
What to know about ordering a double shot of espresso
Cup of espresso

If I order plain espresso shots at a coffee shop, I'll probably order a doppio espresso. A doppio espresso (doppio meaning double in Italian) is the same as a double espresso order. One shot doesn't seem like enough when ordering espresso shots, yet a triple espresso contains a pretty hefty amount of caffeine. Of course, two espresso shots are a happy medium -- hence the doppio espresso order.

A doppio espresso is easy to brew at home, whether using a regular espresso machine or even with a Nespresso (choose double espresso pods). However, I'm much more likely to order a doppio espresso on the go if I need a quick burst of caffeine. Here's everything you should know about how to order this Italian double shot on your next coffee shop run.
Doppio espresso vs. a regular shot of espresso

Dekáf Coffee Roasters launches to redefine the decaf experience
A new brand of decaf coffee
Dekáf Coffee Roasters

Specialty coffee lovers no longer have to compromise when choosing decaf. As the decaf coffee and lower-caffeinated coffee trend continues to rise, decaf shoppers now have a new coffee brand to consider. The latest online coffee brand, Dekáf Coffee Roasters, offers exclusively premium decaffeinated coffee. Each coffee is made in a small batch and is sustainably sourced. Dekáf embraces the philosophy that great coffee should be measured by taste, not caffeine content.
Founded by Khanh Nguyen and Anil Mezini, Dekáf was created to elevate decaf coffee to the same level as any high-end specialty coffee. With four years of research guiding its foundation, Dekáf dedicated the past year and some months to developing and refining its approach. From fine-tuning roasting techniques to perfecting sustainable sourcing, every detail is crafted to prioritize quality at every step. The brand focuses on "ownership of the entire coffee process" from sourcing to roasting, handling all steps in-house for best-in-class quality, freshness, and flavor.
Combining Anil’s two decades of experience in the specialty coffee industry with Khanh’s expertise in branding and design, Dekáf is redefining what decaf coffee can be. The company exclusively sources premium, sustainably decaffeinated coffee beans and roasts them in small batches to order, ensuring peak freshness. Every bag is shipped within 24 hours of roasting, delivering the freshest possible coffee in the world of decaf. Without compromising flavor, each bag is just as good as caffeinated coffee. But is an excellent option for those who wish to avoid the effects of caffeine.

