Created Co. launches new double-wall glassware for hot or iced coffee

Created Co. has launched a new collection of double-wall glassware, perfect for hot or iced coffee. The brand, which focuses on elegant pieces that complement a minimalist aesthetic, has launched the Cove Collection. Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, the Cove Collection is built to perform. Lightweight yet incredibly durable, it withstands temperature shifts with ease—perfect for both hot and cold beverages. The double-walled construction provides perfect touch temperature comfort with every sip.

Inside the Cove Collection are several pieces, each making the perfect coffee accessory. The first is the Cove Mug Set, available in clear or amber form. The Cove mug set creates a timeless look where you can see through to your coffee, creating a reimagined take on timeless glassware ideal for the modern coffee drinker. Mugs are available in three sizes, giving you a personalized option to choose the size that best matches your ideal coffee mug size.

