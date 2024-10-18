From sweet and salty to smoky and complex, here are some unusual uses for your flavored whiskey

Whilst many flavored whiskies are more suited for casual shooters than for considered sipping, there are some that have gained popularity among drinks fans. One brand that has been impressing even whiskey experts is Skrewball, a peanut butter flavored whiskey inspired by a favorite cocktail of its founders from Ocean Beach in California.

And while Skrewball is often drunk in shots, as its origin suggests it can also be used in fun cocktails. If you’ve picked up a bottle and are wondering what else you can make with it, we have some suggestions below. They range from the sweet and simple Peanut Butter Pretzel, which adds a few flakes of salt to balance out its sweet ingredients of peanut butter whiskey and chocolate liqueur, to the ambitious Peanut Butter Bacon & Java Martini which involves smoking your own bacon and using this to infuse your whiskey, adding savory and fatty heft to a drink when it is then married with coffee, orgeat, and bitters.

There are also a couple of coffee drinks including a take on the internet’s favorite coffee treat, the dalgona coffee. Adding peanut butter whiskey and vanilla vodka to this creamy coffee concoction sounds like an indulgent delight.

Peanut Butter Bacon & Java Martini

Ingredients:

1 oz Skrewball Whiskey

1 oz Espresso

3/4 oz Bacon Infused Rye Whiskey

1/2 oz Coffee Liqueur

1/2 oz Orgeat Syrup

4 dashes Blueberry Bitters

Garnish: 3 Espresso Beans and Bacon Blueberry Skewer

Method:

Bacon Infused Whiskey: Cook 50 grams of applewood smoked bacon until done and pat dry. Let it cool, then dice into half-inch pieces. Add these to a container with 10 oz of Rye whiskey, seal and shake. Refrigerate for 24 hours, then filter using a wet coffee filter to remove residual bacon and fat.

Cocktail: Combine all the ingredients (excluding garnish) in a mixing tin and add ice. Shake firmly until the tin feels cold. Strain your cocktail into a coupe using a fine mesh strainer.

Garnish: Sprinkle with 3 espresso beans and add a skewer of bacon and blueberry. Enjoy!

Skrewed Up Dalgona

Ingredients:

2 ½ parts Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

½ part Vanilla Vodka

3 parts Almond Milk

Another 1 part Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

2 Tablespoons of Instant Coffee

2 Tablespoons of Sugar

½ part. Hot Water

Method:

Dalgona Drink Prep: Build 1 ½ oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, ½ oz. Vanilla Vodka, 3 oz. Almond Milk in glass. Stir to combine.

Dalgona Whip Prep: In a medium size bowl combine instant coffee, sugar, hot water and 1 oz. Skrewball. Use a whisk and vigorously blend ingredients until they form a thickened mousse texture. Top drink with dalgona whip and garnish with cocoa powder.

Skrewed Up Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

1½ parts Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

4 parts Coffee (hot)

Whipped cream for topping

Method:

Mix Skrewball and coffee. Top with whipped cream and any other preferred garnishes.

Salted Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel

Ingredients:

1½ parts Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

3/4 parts Chocolate Liqueur

Method:

Dip chilled coupe or martini glass into a light amount of caramel sauce and rim with a small amount of sea salt.

Shake Skrewball and chocolate liqueur, and strain into the dressed glass.