Old Forester is re-launching 117 Series: Extra Old bourbon

In the pantheon of beloved bourbon brands, Old Forester’s appeal is difficult to beat. It’s known for its flagship expressions and limited-edition releases. Recently, the popular Louisville-based brand announced the relaunch of one of its most popular expressions.

Old Forester 117 Series: Extra Old

First released in 2022, Old Forester 117 Series: Extra Old is named because of the “extra-long double-barreling process.” It begins as its popular Old Forester 1910. It’s then matured in a secondary barrel for another 18 months. The result is a noteworthy, highly memorable 93-proof whiskey.

According to Old Forester, this timeless bourbon whiskey begins with a nose of chocolate-covered cherries, burnt caramel, graham crackers, barrel smoke, and butterscotch. Sipping it reveals notes of spiced pear, apples, chocolate, cinnamon, and graham crackers. The finish is long, warm, and lingering and ends with spiced cinnamon, apples, and charred oak.

“This expression showcases the exceptional flavors that can come from the second barrel, and how we can layer the flavors we achieve from maturation through the double barreling process,” Master Taster Melissa Rift said in a press release. “Whisky lovers can taste the history captured in this bottle.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want a bottle of this limited-edition expression, you won’t find it at your local alcohol retailer. Old Forester Extra Old is available in limited quantities at the Old Forester Distillery in Louisville and at the distillery’s online store beginning today for the suggested price of $64.99 for a 375ml bottle. Shipping is available to Kentucky, New Hampshire, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Washington, DC). Visit shop.oldforester.com for more details.

