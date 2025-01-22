 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Old Forester is re-launching 117 Series: Extra Old bourbon

Old Forester is brining back its popular Extra Old expression

By
Old Forester
Old Forester releases the third iteration of The 117 Series, Old Forester 1910 "Extra Old." Old Forester

In the pantheon of beloved bourbon brands, Old Forester’s appeal is difficult to beat. It’s known for its flagship expressions and limited-edition releases. Recently, the popular Louisville-based brand announced the relaunch of one of its most popular expressions.

Old Forester 117 Series: Extra Old

Old Forester
Old Forester

First released in 2022, Old Forester 117 Series: Extra Old is named because of the “extra-long double-barreling process.”  It begins as its popular Old Forester 1910. It’s then matured in a secondary barrel for another 18 months. The result is a noteworthy, highly memorable 93-proof whiskey.

Recommended Videos

According to Old Forester, this timeless bourbon whiskey begins with a nose of chocolate-covered cherries, burnt caramel, graham crackers, barrel smoke, and butterscotch. Sipping it reveals notes of spiced pear, apples, chocolate, cinnamon, and graham crackers. The finish is long, warm, and lingering and ends with spiced cinnamon, apples, and charred oak.

Related

“This expression showcases the exceptional flavors that can come from the second barrel, and how we can layer the flavors we achieve from maturation through the double barreling process,” Master Taster Melissa Rift said in a press release. “Whisky lovers can taste the history captured in this bottle.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
coldsnowstorm / istock

If you want a bottle of this limited-edition expression, you won’t find it at your local alcohol retailer. Old Forester Extra Old is available in limited quantities at the Old Forester Distillery in Louisville and at the distillery’s online store beginning today for the suggested price of $64.99 for a 375ml bottle. Shipping is available to Kentucky, New Hampshire, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Washington, DC). Visit shop.oldforester.com for more details.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
WhistlePig collaborated with Alice Cooper to launch an alcohol-free pre-made Old Fashioned
WhistlePig and Alice Cooper collaborated to make a non-alcoholic whiskey cocktail
WhistlePig

Whether or not you partake in it or not, you’re likely well aware that we’re currently in the midst of “Dry January”. This is the month when many drinkers decide to take a break from alcoholic beverages after the chaos of the holiday season. Vermont’s famed WhistlePig Whiskey distillers launched a new non-alcoholic pre-mixed cocktail with a rock and roll legend to celebrate this alcohol-free month.
WhistlePig Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned

It’s called WhistlePig Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned, and it’s a collaboration with music legend Alice Cooper. It begins as a 100% Rye Non-whiskey barrel-aged in maple syrup with adaptogenic Cordyceps, Schisandra Berry, and aphrodisiac Damiana.

Read more
Heaven’s Door Spirits is releasing Bootleg Series Volume VI bourbon
The newest release from heaven's Door was matured in Limousin barrels
Heaven's Door

Heaven's Door Spirits is much more than just a celebrity brand. Co-founded by folk singer and musical icon Bob Dylan, the brand is well-known for its award-winning whiskeys and unique, artistic bottle designs. Fans love the brand for its flagship expressions, but it's also well-known for its limited-release offerings. Its newest expression is a limited-edition whiskey called Bootleg Volume VI.
Heaven's Door Bootleg Volume VI

The most recent expression in this limited-release series is a blend of twelve, thirteen, and fourteen-year-old wheated bourbons that are finished in Limousin cigar barrels. The secondary finishing adds flavors like toasted oak, dried fruits, and gentle wintry spices. Combined with the soft, sweet flavors of the wheated bourbon and you have a balanced, highly memorable expression.

Read more
1800 Tequila is launching the 12th edition of its “Essential Artist Series”
1800 Tequila is set to launch its newest bottle in the “Essential Artist Series”
1800 Tequila

If you're a tequila drinker (or simply a fan of alcohol in general), you're likely keenly aware of the brand 1800 Tequila. Well-known for its award-winning tequilas, the brand recently announced the launch of the 12th edition of its popular "Essential Artist Series."
1800 Tequila "Essential Artist Series"

For those new to the series, 1800 Tequila's "Essential Artist Series" is a collaboration between the world's most awarded tequila brand and renowned artists. It was founded to showcase "art in a non-traditional medium." Released each year, the series consists of an artist-designed limited-edition bottle. This year, it features six original works of art from Mexican multimedia artist Raúl de Nieves while celebrating his Mexican cultural identity and heritage.

Read more