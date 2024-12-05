 Skip to main content
Just in time for the holidays, Old Forester released Warehouse I Expression

Old Forester is celebrating the end of Prohibition with a new whiskey release

By
Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

If you didn’t know it already, December 5 is the anniversary of Repeal Day, the day we celebrate the end of Prohibition. To celebrate this monumental day, Old Forester is releasing a limited-edition whiskey called Old Forester Warehouse 1.

Old Forester Warehouse I

Old Forester
Old Forester

In celebration of the 91st anniversary of the end of Prohibition, iconic Kentucky-based distillery Old Forester is adding to its popular 117 series with this timeless 11-year-old bourbon that was matured in the brand’s Warehouse I. The casks selected for this whiskey were heat-cycled for over a decade and hand-picked from the hottest floors by Old Forester Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo.

According to the brand, the result is a complex, memorable, 95-proof bourbon that begins with a nose of honey, peanut brittle, toasted oak, spiced pear, stone fruit, clove, and light-roasted coffee. The palate is a mix of juicy apricot, orchard fruit, butterscotch, clove, nutmeg, white pepper, and wintry spices. The finish is dry and oaky and ends with a mix of pear and white pepper.

“Our 117 series is all about experimentation, and the characteristics of Warehouse I make it perfect for this innovative series,” Master Taster Melissa Rift said in a press release. “This one-of-a-kind bourbon is a great way to celebrate the holidays.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass on a table
Timothy James / Unsplash

If you want a bottle of this unique expression, this limited-edition bourbon is available in a 375ml bottle at the Old Forester Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, for $64.99. It’s also available at the distillery’s online store and can be shipped to Kentucky, North Dakota, Nebraska, and DC.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
