Old Forester 1924 is being re-released nationwide

Old Forester 1924 is being re-released nationwide

Old Forester
First released last January, Old Forester is re-releasing its wildly popular 10-year-old expression, Old Forester 1924, for the second consecutive year. If you didn’t get a chance to try this 100-proof whiskey last year because it sold out so quickly, maybe you’ll get a bottle this year.

Old Forester 1924

Old Forester
Old Forester

Old Forester 1924 begins with a mash bill of 79% corn, 11% rye, and 10% malted barley. The newest addition to the brand’s popular Whiskey Row Series (along with 1870 Original Batch, 1897 Bottled in Bond, 1910 Old Fine Whisky, and 1920 Prohibition Style) was released last year to pay tribute to the brand’s 100th anniversary.

“Old Forester 1924 quickly became a consumer favorite of our beloved Whiskey Row Series,” Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo said in a press release.  “We are glad to see it return to stores, bars, and restaurants across America.”

According to Old Forester, this results in a complex, memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of fudge, cocoa, marzipan, and cure tobacco, as well as notes of cinnamon and oak. The palate is a mix of chocolate-covered graham crackers and spicy cinnamon. The finish is warming and lingering and ends with a mix of wintry spices and graham crackers.

“With a new mash bill and 10-year age statement, 1924 features a unique taste unlike any other Old Forester expression, but fits perfectly within our storytelling Whiskey Row series,” Master Taster Melissa Rift said in a press release. “After such a quick sell-out last year, this re-release gives more whiskey drinkers the chance to taste – and love – this dynamic expression.”

Where can I buy it?

This 100-proof bourbon whiskey is currently available nationwide at select retailers and at Old Forester Distilling Co. in Louisville, Kentucky, for the suggested price of $119.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
