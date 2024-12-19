 Skip to main content
Town Branch is releasing the oldest bottled-in-bond American single malt whiskey ever

Town Branch is getting in on the American single malt whiskety trend

Town Branch
With the recent news that American Single Malt Whiskey is officially a recognized category, there’s a newfound enthusiasm for the whiskey style. This is excellent news for the distillers at Lexington, Kentucky’s Town Branch Distilling. Not only are they releasing a new American single malt whiskey, but they’re releasing the oldest bottle-in-bond American single malt ever.

Town Branch 15-Year Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Single Malt Whiskey Archive Series Vol. 1

Town Branch
The first in its Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Single Malt Whiskey Archive Series, this expression was made with 100% malted barley and distilled in a single season by one distiller at Town Branch. The barrels that comprise this limited-edition whiskey were hand-picked from the  Town Branch Archive Series, which features some of the oldest American single malt whiskey ever made. Matured for at least fifteen years in ex-bourbon barrels, this 100-proof, bottled-in-bond, single-barrel barrel, non-chill filtered whiskey is truly special and not to be missed.

Town Branch says this spectacular whiskey begins with a nose of dried fruit, raisins, plums, candied green apple, citrus peels, floral notes, brown sugar, wood shavings, oak spices, and candied pecans. The palate is a mix of spiced bread, herbal tea, mature oak, cloves, peppercorns, stewed apples, caramel, honey, and melon. The finish is centered around fresh leather, salted caramel citrus, and dried spices.

“When you select our special single malt whiskey release, you become part of our family’s traditions and legacy. It’s personal – and a privilege to share it with you,” Mark Lyons, owner of Town Branch and the 7th generation of the Lyons family in the brewing, distilling, and cooperage industries, said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

Town Branch
Limited to only 108 bottles, this is a must-have for American single malt whiskey enthusiasts. It’s available at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $399.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
