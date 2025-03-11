Kavalan is launching a limited-edition 15-year-old single malt whisky

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kavalan 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky 2025 Edition Where can I buy it?

Taiwan’s Kavalan Distillery is one of the world’s most highly regarded whisky distilleries. While it has a nice range of flagship expressions and limited-release whiskies, it has never had an age-statement whisky. That all changes with the launch of its newest single malt whisky.

Kavalan 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky 2025 Edition

This limited-edition expression is Kavalan Distillery’s first-ever expression released with an age statement. This refined, complex whisky was matured for fifteen years in a combination of ex-Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry, Ruby Port, and Puncheon. The new release from its ‘Time Exploration’ series pays tribute to Kavalan’s history and the moment in 2006 when the Taiwanese whisky’s first new-make spirit was distilled.

Kavalan 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky 2025 Edition is an 86-proof sipping whisky that pours a golden caramel. According to Kavalan, it begins with a nose of caramel apple, fresh chocolate, walnut cinnamon rolls, popcorn, tangerine, plum, toffee, and black dates. Sipping it reveals notes of bergamot, lemon, orange, grapefruit, dried cranberries, raisins, longan, dark chocolate gelato, caramel walnut coffee mousse, and woody cinnamon spice.

“We wanted to achieve extraordinary depth and balance with multiple layers of complexity befitting of a high-age statement whisky,” Kavalan CEO Mr YT Lee said in a press release.

“So, we created a formula based on a four-cask maturation that would maximize the characteristics of each cask and achieve a rich harmony in the final product.”

Where can I buy it?

The Kavalan 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky 2025 Edition is currently available through the brand’s official channels in Taiwan, as well as the Kavalan Distillery Shop, Kavalan Whisky shops, Kavalan Whisky Bar, and select alcohol retailers. Only 30,000 bottles will be made available worldwide. No price has been listed yet.