Kavalan Whisky is launching Rare Palo Cortado Cask

Kavalan Whisky is set to launch its seventh sherry cask collection whisky

By
Kavalan
Kavalan

You’re missing out on some exceptional expressions if you’re a single malt whisky fan and have never tried anything from Taiwan’s Kavalan Distillery. While you can’t go wrong with any of its flagship whiskies, the brand is set to launch a new, unique expression. It’s called Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado, and it’s the seventh and last expression in its sherry cask collection.

Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado

Kavalan
Completing the world’s most extensive sherry cask portfolio—Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado. Kavalan

The newest release from Kavalan Distillery is Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado. It was matured in Palo Cortado sherry casks from Spain’s Sherry Triangle. The seventh addition to its sherry cask collection, this new whisky joins Fino, Oloroso, Amontillado, Manzanilla, Pedro Ximénez, and Moscatel. Bottled between 50-59,9% ABV (depending on the batch), it’s non-chill filtered and only contains natural colors and flavors.

According to Kavalan, the nose begins with aromas of cocoa powder, citrus, dried fruits, toffee, candied nuts, vanilla fruitcake, and cardamom. Sipping it reveals notes of orange pound cake, dried fruits, vanilla beans, toasted biscuits, caramel toffee, and lingering crushed walnuts.

“With Palo Cortado sherry accounting for less than 1% of global sherry production, we saved one of the rarest and most unique sherry casks to the last,” CEO Mr. YT Lee said in a press release.

“Uniquely combining the elegance of Amontillado with the richness of Oloroso, our Palo Cortado is replete with intricate aromas of cocoa powder, citrus, dried fruits, pastries, and toffee.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch
iStock/EyeEm Mobile GmbH

Currently, there is no price available for this soon-to-be highly sought-after single malt whisky. However, it is available through Kavalan’s official channels in Taiwan, including the Kavalan Distillery Shop, Kavalan Whisky shops, Kavalan Whisky Bar, and select whisky retailers.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
