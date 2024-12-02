Glengoyne Distillery is releasing the second chapter in its Russell Family Cask Trilogy of whisky

Table of Contents Table of Contents Glengoyne Russell Family Cask 38 Year Where can I buy it?

You can go to your local liquor store and grab a bottle of ten-year-old single malt Scotch. Or you can level up and purchase a bottle of 38-year-old whisky from Glengoyne. That is if you have a lot of extra money burning a hole in your pocket.

The second chapter in its Russell Family Single Cask series, this memorable single malt whisky spent almost four decades maturing in a first-fill American sherry oak butt.

Glengoyne Russell Family Cask 38 Year

Celebrating three generations of Russell’s working in the distilling business, this iconic whisky comes from one single barrel referred to as “number 915”. As we mentioned earlier, it matured in a sherry oak cask for thirty-eight years.

The result is a 56.8% ABV, nuanced whisky that begins with a nose of sticky toffee pudding, blackberry, chocolate, honey, and vanilla beans. Sipping it reveals hints of dark chocolate, strawberries, tiramisu, sweet sherry, and ginger candy. The finish is long and warming and ends with a flourish of chocolate and oak.

“We are first and foremost a family business, and growing up for me was full of family dinners with conversation flowing, quick wit, and healthy debates and The Russell Cask Trilogy brings this to life,” Tom Russell, Head of International Business Development and 4th generation of the Russell Family, said in a press release.

“The 38 year old is a remarkable dram, and we had no doubt that we needed to bottle it. The series is a special part of our past, but releasing it is raising a glass to our future and continuing to create exceptional whisky from one of the most environmentally friendly distilleries in Scotland.”

Where can I buy it?

Glengoyne is only making 241 bottles of this limited-edition single malt whisky available. It’s available at select whisky retailers for the suggested retail price of £4,000 ($5,050 US).