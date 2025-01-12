Kavalan Whisky released its 2025 single malt whisky gift sets

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kavalan Whisky 2025 Gift Sets Where can I buy them?

When it opened in 2005, Kavalan Distillery aimed to prove that high-quality, noteworthy single malt whisky could be made in places other than Scotland and Japan. In the years since, this Yilan County, Taiwan-based distillery has done just that by winning numerous awards.

It really reached international acclaim when its Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique was named the “World’s Best Single Malt Whisky” at the 2015 World Whiskies Awards. Recently, the now beloved brand announced the launch of its 2025 single malt whisky gift sets.

Kavalan Whisky 2025 Gift Sets

The three single malt whiskies featured in the Kavalan Whisky 2025 single malt whisky gift sets are the Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky, the Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky, and the Kavalan Concertmaster Vinho Barrique Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky. Not only do you get a 750ml bottle of its renowned single malt whisky, but each set comes with a signature Kavalan nosing glass.

A simple gift set that includes whisky and a glass would be all well and good, but the distillers at Kavalan went one step further. The gift sets are equal parts distilling creativity and artistry thanks to being adorned with images of “flora and fauna” representing the natural beauty of Taiwan.

The theme is “Blossom,” and the artwork is all about “prosperity, happiness, and beauty.” Flowers include peonies, plum blossoms, and peach blossoms. Wildlife includes the Taiwan blue magpie, Formosan landlocked salmon, and broad-tailed swallowtail butterfly.

Where can I buy them?

Sadly, these gift sets aren’t currently available in the US. However, you can purchase them in Taiwan, Germany, Guam, Australia, and Mexico. If you still want to purchase Kavalan whisky, many of its award-winning single malt whiskies are available at retailers throughout the US.