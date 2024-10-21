Fans od Islay single malts will love these new expressions from Bladnoch

There are more than 100 whisky distilleries currently operating in Scotland. Even with that many, a handful of brands get all the attention. So, it won’t surprise us if you’ve never heard of Bladnoch Distillery. But if you enjoy peated whiskies, Scotland’s southernmost distillery has a new line of expressions for you.

The Bladnoch 2024 Peated Collection

It’s called the Bladnoch 2024 Peated Collection, and this selection of Lowland single malt whiskies is perfect for fans of Scotch whiskies like Ardbeg, Lagavulin, and Laphroaig.

The collection itself consists of four unique single malt whiskies, each with a base of peat-smoked barley. The first is called Alinta Reserve, followed by three Peated Single Cask expressions. It’s the second collection after last year’s Peated Collection.

Alinta is an Indigenous Australian word for fire and flames. Only 2,000 bottles were made of this peated single malt whisky, which was matured in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. It has this name because Bladnoch is owned by an Australian businessman named David Prior.

The three Peated Collection Single Cask expressions are made with 100% peated barley under the distillery’s previous owners. These extremely limited-edition whiskeys came from a small number of maturing whiskies found by Master Distiller Dr. Nick Savage when he began working for Bladnoch in 2019. Every year, Savage picks from these limited stocks to release his three new peated expressions. This year, they matured in Tokaji, Bourbon, and Rum casks.

“Bladnoch has a rich history and heritage spanning more than two centuries and the Peated Collection shines a light on the breadth and quality of the distillery’s maturing stocks,” said Dr Nick Savage, Master Distiller at Bladnoch Distillery in a press release. “When I joined the team, I discovered an incredibly diverse range of whisky maturing in the warehouses, including exceptional peated single malt from our 2009 stocks, and our Peated Collection is a celebration and a tribute to this unique part of our history.

Where can I buy them?

If you want to purchase one of these limited-edition single malt whiskies, Bladnoch Alinta Reserve is available for £120, and each of the Peated Single Cask whiskies is available for £200. All of these expressions can be purchased on Bladnoch’s website.

