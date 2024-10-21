 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Bladnoch Distillery is launching a new line of peated Scotch whiskies

Fans od Islay single malts will love these new expressions from Bladnoch

By
Bladnoch
Bladnoch

There are more than 100 whisky distilleries currently operating in Scotland. Even with that many, a handful of brands get all the attention. So, it won’t surprise us if you’ve never heard of Bladnoch Distillery. But if you enjoy peated whiskies, Scotland’s southernmost distillery has a new line of expressions for you.

The Bladnoch 2024 Peated Collection

Bladnoch
Bladnoch

It’s called the Bladnoch 2024 Peated Collection, and this selection of Lowland single malt whiskies is perfect for fans of Scotch whiskies like Ardbeg, Lagavulin, and Laphroaig.

Recommended Videos

The collection itself consists of four unique single malt whiskies, each with a base of peat-smoked barley. The first is called Alinta Reserve, followed by three Peated Single Cask expressions. It’s the second collection after last year’s Peated Collection.

Related

Alinta is an Indigenous Australian word for fire and flames. Only 2,000 bottles were made of this peated single malt whisky, which was matured in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. It has this name because Bladnoch is owned by an Australian businessman named David Prior.

The three Peated Collection Single Cask expressions are made with 100% peated barley under the distillery’s previous owners. These extremely limited-edition whiskeys came from a small number of maturing whiskies found by Master Distiller Dr. Nick Savage when he began working for Bladnoch in 2019. Every year, Savage picks from these limited stocks to release his three new peated expressions. This year, they matured in Tokaji, Bourbon, and Rum casks.

“Bladnoch has a rich history and heritage spanning more than two centuries and the Peated Collection shines a light on the breadth and quality of the distillery’s maturing stocks,” said Dr Nick Savage, Master Distiller at Bladnoch Distillery in a press release. “When I joined the team, I discovered an incredibly diverse range of whisky maturing in the warehouses, including exceptional peated single malt from our 2009 stocks, and our Peated Collection is a celebration and a tribute to this unique part of our history.

Where can I buy them?

A trio of whiskeys
barmalini / Shutterstock

If you want to purchase one of these limited-edition single malt whiskies, Bladnoch Alinta Reserve is available for £120, and each of the Peated Single Cask whiskies is available for £200. All of these expressions can be purchased on Bladnoch’s website.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are launching an ultra-premium gin
Sip this gin while you listen to 'Still D.R.E.'
Raven B. Varona

With the popularity of their canned cocktail Gin & Juice (named after the legendary song ‘Gin and Juice), hip-hop icons Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are teaming up again to launch an ultra-premium gin. It’s called Still G.I.N., and it’s a nod to the popular song ‘Still D.R.E’ that featured the duo on the 1999 album The Chronic 2001.
Still G.I.N.

This smooth, sippable, highly mixable premium gin is known for its mix of citrus, spice, and floral notes. The juniper and other herbs and botanicals were added by the process of vapor distillation in a copper pot still.

Read more
Crown Royal is launching a 31-year-old whisky
Crown Royal is releasing its oldest whisky yet
Crown Royal

There are few names more synonymous with Canadian whisky than Crown Royal. Its flagship blended whisky is a staple in home bars from Temecula to Tampa. If you’re a fan of this classic, mixable, sippable blend, you’ll love the new expression the beloved brand just launched.
Crown Royal Aged 31 Years

It’s called Crown Royal, Aged 31 Years, and is the oldest expression of the famous Canadian whisky brand. The third installment in its Extra Rare Series matured one year longer than its highly regarded Crown Royal Aged 30 Years.

Read more
Loch Lomond is launching a new series of single malt whiskies with a 16-year-old
Loch Lomond

Loch Lomond is a rising name in the world of Scotch whisky. This is made more evident with the news of its new collection of whiskies that were crafted to pay tribute to the distillery’s home along the body of water called Loch Lomond and its history in the Trossachs (an area of wooded glens near the loch).

The Waypoint Series was created for a specific ‘Waypoint’ in the National Park. The first age-statement single malt whisky is a 16-year-old expression.
Loch Lomond Waypoint 16-Year-Old

Read more