 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Juggernaut is the newest whiskey in WhistlePig’s Boss Hog series

The newest WhistlePig Boss Hog whiskey was finished in very unique barrels

By
WhistlePig
WhistlePig

It’s that time of year again.  And no, we aren’t discussing the beginning of “spooky season.” No, we’re talking about the annual release of WhistlePig’s popular Boss Hog series. It’s called Boss Hog XI: the Juggernaut and the Vermont-based brand’s “oldest and boldest” straight rye whiskey to date.

Boss Hog XI: the Juggernaut

WhistlePig
WhistlePig

Not only is this the oldest rye whiskey ever released by WhistlePig, but it might also be the most unique. First, the whiskey is matured in new American oak barrels, which is when things get really creative.

Recommended Videos

If you’ve ever had Thandai, you know it as a spiced drink imbibed during the Holi festival in Jaipur, India. Not only did the folks at WhistlePig set out to make a whiskey that embodied the aromas and flavors of this drink, but they actually found the right spices at Delhi’s Khari Baoli spice market, made Thandai whiskey barrels, and then used them to finish this complex whiskey. It’s then bottled at barrel proof (103.8 – 105.2 Proof) so as not to dilute it.

Related

The result is sublime sipping rye whiskey with Indian spices, cardamom, cracked black pepper, allspice, clove, orchard fruit, saffron, fennel, ripe tropical fruits, and gentle baking spices.

“Every year we challenge ourselves to craft a Rye that is more stupendous, inspired, and intricate than each edition of The Boss Hog before it,” Meghan Ireland, Head Blender at WhistlePig, said in a press release. “After expanding our original five promises for The Boss Hog to ten tenants last year, we set out on our biggest challenge. When we discovered Thandai in India, we knew we had to find a way to translate its spice profile to a showstopping whiskey barrel for this precious Rye.”

Where can I buy it?

Pouring a glass of whiskey
wiratgasem / Getty Images

This exclusive, limited-edition expression is available on WhistlePig’s web shop, restaurants, liquor stores, and retailers throughout the US for a suggested retail price of $599.99

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Blade and Bow is re-releasing a popular 22-year-old bourbon whiskey
The eagerly awaited bourbon is back this month
Blade and Bow

Bourbon fans should be excited because a beloved whiskey is being re-released this month. Iconic brand Blade and Bow is re-launching its popular 22-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon. It’s a sought-after release that fans of the brand eagerly await each fall and it’s finally back.
Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

This popular expression is released once per year in limited quantities. The award-winning whiskey itself was matured for a full twenty-two years in charred American oak barrels using the Solera aging method. The result is a sublime 45.5% ABV complex sipping bourbon with notes of orchard fruits, dried apricots, toasted grains, vanilla, toffee, figs, charred oaky wood, and a blend of spicy, wintry spices. It’s warming, sweet, spicy, and perfect for the cold fall and winter days ahead.

Read more
Swiss Miss, Hotel Tango Distillery made a hot chocolate whiskey, your new favorite drink
Who wouldn't want a hot chocolate bourbon?
Hotel Tango

Fall is here and it’s only a matter of time before the weather turns colder. This means that hot chocolate season is right around the corner. But if you love this warming, chocolate-centric drink, but you wish it had a little boozy kick, you’re in luck. This is because the famed hot chocolate brand Swiss Miss folks are partnering with Hotel Tango Distillery to make your whiskey, marshmallow, and sweet chocolate dreams come true.
Swiss Miss 'Shmallow

It’s called Swiss Miss 'Shmallow and there just might not be a better whiskey to drink as you head into the holiday season. It starts as a flavorful, balanced bourbon which is then flavored with toasted marshmallow and cocoa. The result is complex, indulgent bourbon whiskey with notes of toffee, toasted marshmallows, and just hint of smoke. It’s the equivalent of a warming, seasonal sweater in whiskey form.

Read more
Uncle Nearest now has a lower proof whiskey designed for cocktails
This is the lowest-proof whiskey from Uncle Nearest
Uncle Nearest

By now, you’ve heard of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Named for Nearest Green, the first known African-American master distiller and the man who taught Jack Daniel how to distiller, the brand launched in 2017. Well-known for its highly awarded whiskey, the brand announced it’s releasing a new expression to its portfolio.
Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey

It's called Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey; it’s an 84-proof, sippable, mixable expression crafted by four-time Master Blender of the Year and fifth-generation Green descendant Victoria Eady Butler. This complex, flavorful Tennessee whiskey was created with home bartenders in mind. It’s lower in alcohol than some of the brand’s other releases, but won’t get lost among the other ingredients in an Old Fashioned, Sazerac, or any other whiskey-driven cocktail.

Read more