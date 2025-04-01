 Skip to main content
Penelope Bourbon is launching a ready-to-pour Peach Old Fashioned

Penelope Bourbon joins the RTD party with its Peach Old Fashioned

By
Bib & Tucker
Bib & Tucker

Penelope Bourbon is well-known for its popular whiskey portfolio, including Four Grain, Wheated, and Toasted Bourbon. Recently, it announced that it was entering the world of ready-to-pour cocktails with the release of its Peach Old Fashioned.

Penelope Bourbon Peach Old Fashioned

Penelope Bourbon
Penelope Bourbon is shaking up the ready-to-pour market with the launch of its first-ever bottled cocktail: the Penelope Peach Old Fashioned. This premium, handcrafted cocktail offers the perfect balance of convenience and quality, delivering a fresh take on a timeless classic – just in time for spring celebrations. It is bottled at 80 proof and available for a minimum suggested retail price of $29.99. Penelope Bourbon

Penelope Bourbon is joining the world of ready-to-drink cocktails with its first bottled cocktail launch. The Penelope Bourbon Peach Old Fashioned is a blend of the brand’s award-winning straight bourbon, rye whiskey, peach bitters, and 100% pure maple syrup.

The result is a boozy, sweet, complex take on the iconic Old Fashioned cocktail. According to Penelope Bourbon, it begins with a nose of dark cherry, vanilla, stone fruit, and orange peels. Sipping it reveals notes of vanilla, allspice, peach, and fig. The finish is a lingering, warm mix of caramel and candied ginger.

“Peach Old Fashioned is our first leap into the ready-to-pour category and we think folks will really enjoy it,” Michael Paladini, Penelope Bourbon founder and vice president of strategy for MGP Ingredients said.

“We handpicked the bourbon and rye we used, along with the premium ingredients, to craft a modern take on an iconic classic. We think this will be a go-to for anyone looking for a delicious old fashioned at a great price.”

Where can I find it?

Angel’s Envy
Angel’s Envy

Penelope Bourbon Peach Old Fashioned is the first in a series of new ready-to-pour cocktails from the renowned whiskey brand. It’s available in a 750ml white matte bottle featuring peach-colored lettering. Bottled at 80-proof, it’s available at select retailers and online for the suggested price of $29.99.

