Penelope Bourbon is relaunching its popular Rio Bourbon

If you’re a fan of well-made, nuanced, limited-edition whiskeys, you’re probably already a fan of Penelope Bourbon. If somehow you aren’t already, you will be after one sip of Penelope Rio, the brand’s popular whiskey inspired by Carnival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

This wildly popular award-winning release is part of Penelope’s Cooper Series of cask-finished bourbons, which includes expressions finished in unique barrels, including Havana, Rose, Tokaji, and Valencia. It begins with a mash bill of 74% corn, 16% wheat, 7% rye, and 3% malted barley. It’s double-finished in American honey and Brazilian Amburana oak barrels.

According to the brand, the result is a 98-proof, complex, memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of cinnamon rolls and moves into a palate of gingerbread, honey nectar, and sweet baking spices. The finish is warm and lingering and ends with a mix of sweet honey and spices.

“Rio is one of our most unique releases of the year,” Mike Paladini, Penelope Bourbon founder and vice president of strategy for MGP, said in a press release.

“The combination of a double finish using Brazilian Amburana barrels and honey barrels complement each other so well. This year’s came out incredible, and we can’t wait for people to enjoy it.”

Where can I buy it?

Like many of Penelope Bourbon’s releases, this expression is only available in limited quantities. It’s currently available in select retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750ml bottle. Grab a bottle while you can. You never know when this highly sought-after whiskey will be released again.

