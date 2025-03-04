 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Penelope Bourbon is relaunching its popular Rio Bourbon

Penelope is launching its popular Rio again

By
Penelope
Penelope

If you’re a fan of well-made, nuanced, limited-edition whiskeys, you’re probably already a fan of Penelope Bourbon. If somehow you aren’t already, you will be after one sip of Penelope Rio, the brand’s popular whiskey inspired by Carnival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Penelope Rio

Penelope
Penelope Bourbon announced the release of Rio, one of its most sought-after annual releases in its innovative Cooper Series of cask-finished bourbons. At 98 proof (49% ABV), the latest batch of Rio will be available in limited quantities nationwide in March at a suggested minimum retail price of $79.99 per 750-mL bottle. Penelope

This wildly popular award-winning release is part of Penelope’s Cooper Series of cask-finished bourbons, which includes expressions finished in unique barrels, including Havana, Rose, Tokaji, and Valencia. It begins with a mash bill of 74% corn, 16% wheat, 7% rye, and 3% malted barley. It’s double-finished in American honey and Brazilian Amburana oak barrels.

Recommended Videos

According to the brand, the result is a 98-proof, complex, memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of cinnamon rolls and moves into a palate of gingerbread, honey nectar, and sweet baking spices. The finish is warm and lingering and ends with a mix of sweet honey and spices.

Related

“Rio is one of our most unique releases of the year,” Mike Paladini, Penelope Bourbon founder and vice president of strategy for MGP, said in a press release.

“The combination of a double finish using Brazilian Amburana barrels and honey barrels complement each other so well. This year’s came out incredible, and we can’t wait for people to enjoy it.”

Where can I buy it?

Pouring Scotch
urbazon / iStock

Like many of Penelope Bourbon’s releases, this expression is only available in limited quantities. It’s currently available in select retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750ml bottle. Grab a bottle while you can. You never know when this highly sought-after whiskey will be released again.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Moccamaster unveils popular pour over coffee maker in new “color of the year”
A color that represents tranquility and stability
Moccamaster Ocean

Moccamaster USA, a brand known for its premium pour-over coffee brewers made of high-quality and sustainable materials, has unveiled an exciting new color. This year's "color of the year" is Ocean, representing tranquility and stability. This peaceful and cheerful blue color reflects the latest trends in kitchen aesthetics. With this color in your kitchen, you can blend form and function seamlessly with a bold color to incorporate into your kitchen design.
The Moccamaster KBGV Select in color Ocean is now available directly from the Moccamaster website and through an exclusive partnership with Williams-Sonoma. Known for brewing excellence, Moccamaster brewers are certified by the European Coffee Brewing Centre and produce high-quality coffee to the SCA-approved Golden Cup standard every brew cycle. The Moccamaster KBGV Select is handmade in the Netherlands from high-quality, sustainable materials and backed by the industry’s best 5-year warranty.
Part of what makes the Moccamaster KBGV Select different from other pour-over brewers available on the market is the glass design, which blends elegance and sophistication in a long-lasting coffee maker. The maker is also available in many other stunning colors, such as Turquoise and Terracotta. No matter what type of kitchen vibe you're going for, Moccamaster has a color suited for every coffee lover.
Each pour-over-style coffee brewer is designed to extract the maximum flavor from coffee grounds, replicating the more complex process of a manual pour-over you typically drink in a cafe. Moccamaster brewers and grinders are built to last a lifetime. They are the perfect choice for those who love and appreciate an excellent cup of coffee while elevating any kitchen aesthetic.

Read more
Old Elk is rebranding its flagship whiskey as Slow Cut Blended Straight Bourbon
Old Elk is launching Slow Cut Blended Straight Bourbon
Old Elk

Old Elk is a big name in the whiskey world. It's well-known for its complex, award-winning whiskeys. Recently, the brand announced that it was rebranding its flagship blended straight bourbon. It's called Old Elk Slow Cut, and that's not the only change the popular brand is making to this whiskey.
Old Elk Slow Cut

Not only is Old Elk's flagship blended straight bourbon being renamed as Slow Cut, but it's also going to be sold at a lower price point for beginner bourbon drinkers and budget drinkers alike.

Read more
World Whiskey Society introduces Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector’s Case Straight Bourbon Whiskey
World Whiskey Society is launching a whiskey in a very unique collector's case
World Whiskey Society

If you read our whiskey-related news stories often, you know that the World Whiskey Society doesn't mess around when it releases a new whiskey. While it's well-known for its rare, limited-edition expressions, its latest release takes that to a new level. That's because it's releasing the Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector's Case Straight Bourbon whiskey.
Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector's Case Straight Bourbon whiskey

This timeless bourbon was matured to perfection for ten years. The result is a memorable whiskey that the brand says begins with a nose of sweet caramel, buttered cornbread, orange peels, chocolate malt, and a gentle kiss of spice. The palate blends rye spice, caramel, chocolate, and a light fruit flavor that rolls throughout. The finish is long, spicy, and sweet, with notes of tobacco, chocolate, and chili peppers.

Read more