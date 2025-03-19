 Skip to main content
Old Potrero is launching a limited release bottled in bond rye whiskey to commemorate the 1906 San Francisco earthquake

Hotaling's new whiskey is made to commemorate the 1906 Earthquake in San Francisco

By
Hotaling & Co.
Hotaling & Co.

San Francisco is well-known for its ability to rebuild and reinvent itself after natural disasters like earthquakes. Hotaling & Co., based in the city, knows all about this. That’s why it decided to commemorate the 119th anniversary of the 1906 Earthquake by re-launching a popular limited-edition whiskey.

Old Potrero Hotaling’s Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey

Hotaling & Co.
Hotaling & Co.

The 1906 Earthquake had a lasting impact on the city, even damaging A.P. Hotaling’s whiskey warehouse. This connection is the main reason why the brand decided to make Old Potrero Hotaling’s Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey to remember the event. It’s re-released every year in limited quantities to mark the occasion.

Made from 100% malted rye, it’s pot still distilled and matured for thirteen years in charred fine-grain, American oak Old Potrero barrels. According to the brand, the result is a memorable, 100-proof whiskey that begins with a nose of citrus, baking spices, and sandalwood. The palate is a mix of stone fruit, peppercorn, and creamy spice. The finish is filled with orange flowers, rye spice, and black tea,

“Each year, we aim to celebrate the anniversary of San Francisco’s rebirth after the devastating earthquake of 1906,” Liz Brusca, Vice President of Marketing at Hotaling & Co., said. “This special expression, which is packaged in a commemorative gift box, is our way of toasting San Francisco’s continued pioneering and resilient spirit.”

“We release a very limited amount of Hotaling’s Whiskey each year, which is determined by tasting the barrels and deciding if we believe the spirit is ready.  This year, we loved the distinctive flavors of sandalwood, stone fruit, and orange flower water that were coming from these 13-year-old barrels,” added Head Distiller Kevin Aslan.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Thomas Park/Unsplash

Potrero Hotaling’s Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey is available for pre-order on the brand’s online store and will be available at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $199 for a 700ml bottle.

