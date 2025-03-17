 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Hotaling & Co. is launching Hirsch The Departure Single Malt Whiskey

Hotaling & Co. is launching its first American single malt whiskey

By
Scotch
bizoo_n / iStock

Hotaling & Co. is well-known for its distilled and imported artisanal spirits. Recently, it announced that it was joining the trend of American single malt whiskeys by adding a new expression called The Departure to its HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys portfolio.

Hirsch The Departure

Hotaling & Co.
Hotaling & Co.

The Departure is the first American single malt whiskey from Hotaling. It begins with a mash bill of 100% Maris Otter malted barley grown and malted in the United Kingdom. Double distilled in small copper pot stills, this expression is matured for six years and nine months in a combination of char #3 and toasted American oak barrels.

Recommended Videos

This limited-release 49% ABV single malt whiskey is known for its flavor profile of caramel, grass, malted barley, herbal tea, dried fruits, cocoa nibs, oak, and baking spices.

Related

“The distillers at Hotaling & Co. had been wanting to work with barley malt for quite some time, and began development of the 100 percent barley malt whiskey that became HIRSCH’s The Departure in 2015,” Bruce Joseph, Master Distiller Emeritus for Hotaling & Co.. said.

“This whiskey, an American Single Malt, drew heavily from our long history of distilling another 100% malt whiskey, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey. Our tradition at Hotaling is to use only the finest ingredients and barrels. With that tradition in mind, the grain bill for The Departure is comprised of 100 percent Maris Otter malted barley, after we fell in love with this barley’s rich malty character, which is further accentuated by our house beer yeast strain.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch in several glasses
EyeEm Mobile GmbH / iStock

This is a limited-release expression, with only 1,350 bottles being made available to the public. This month, it will be available at select retailers in California, Illinois, Texas, Louisiana, and Colorado as well as online for the suggested retail price of $74.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Dirty Sue is launching premium pickle juice to help you up your cocktail game
Dirty Sue is finally launching a pickle juice
Dirty Sue

Have you ever had a Pickleback? If not, you’re really missing out on a boozy, tangy treat. In the simplest terms, a Pickleback is a shot of liquor (usually a bourbon, rye, or other whiskey) directly followed by a shot of pickle juice or brine. The tangy, salty, spicy pickle juice perfectly offsets the warmth of the alcohol.

It’s a surprisingly great combination. And while you can dump out some juice from your favorite Kosher dills or sweet gherkins, wouldn’t you buy a bottle made specifically for a Pickleback instead?
Dirty Sue Premium Pickle Juice

Read more
Johnnie Walker is launching a new luxury platform
Johnnie Walker is launching private blending experiences and more
Johnnie Walker

In the world of blended Scotch whisky, there's no more prominent name than Johnnie Walker. This iconic brand offers expressions ranging from inexpensive gems to high-end expressions. Recently, the Scottish brand announced the global launch of a new luxury platform called Johnnie Walker Vault.
Johnnie Walker Vault

Curated by Johnnie Walker Master Blender Dr Emma Walker, the Johnnie Walker Vault holds a selection of around 500 whiskies featuring rare, mature, and ghost casks aging underneath Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Read more
Mijenta Tequila is launching its second Symphony Barrel Release
Mijenta Symphony Series No. 2 is available now
Mijenta

Mijenta is well-known for its award-winning, sustainably crafted, additive-free tequilas. Fans will be excited to learn that the iconic brand is launching a new, unique release in its Symphony Barrel collection.
Mijenta Symphony Series No. 2

Symphony Series No. 2 is the second release from Mijenta’s Symphony Barrel series. It’s a 90-proof, eight-month-old reposado tequila matured in hand-crafted barrels. The staves from the casks come from the oak forests of Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Read more