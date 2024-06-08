Citrus adds a new dimension to your summery gin

While we’ve been known to partake in a whiskey cocktail like a Highball or Mint Julep, a rum-based drink like a Mojito or Daiquiri, or a tequila-based mixed drink like a Margarita or Ranch Water during the heat of the summer months, those three spirits don’t compare to the summer mixing prowess of a well-made gin.

We can’t get enough of classic gin-based drinks like the Gin & Tonic, Gimlet, and Negroni from June through September. And while we love a good London dry gin or a well-made artisanal take on the spirit, sometimes we crave a little extra flavor to really make the juniper piney, botanical aroma and flavor pop.

And what flavor works perfectly with juniper, angelica root, orris root, licorice, and the other random herbs and botanicals found in most gins? Citrus is the perfect complementary flavor to gin. Grapefruit, orange, lemon, lime, and yuzu all work in perfect harmony with classic aromas and flavors of gin.

The best citrus-flavored gins for summer mixing

Summer is a great time for mixing up fresh, citrus-filled cocktails. And our spirit of choice for such an endeavor is gin. And while London dry gin works great for classic drinks like the Gin & Tonic or the epic Spanish Gin Tonic, sometimes we want to crank up the citrus to eleven. That’s where citrus-flavored gins come in. Luckily, there are some great ones available. Keep scrolling to see six of our favorites.

Malfy Gin Con Limone

This fresh, mixable gin begins with classic botanicals like juniper berries, but it’s elevated by the addition of Italian sun-ripened lemons as well as Amalfi lemon peel. The result is a surprisingly complex gin loaded with flavors of piney juniper, tart lemon, and various classic herbs and botanicals. It’s a great choice for mixing this summer.

Four Pillars Fresh Yuzu Gin

For those unaware, yuzu is a citrus fruit known for its zesty flavor that’s grown in Asia as well as New Zealand and Australia. It should come as no surprise then that Four Pillars, which is located in Healesville in Victoria, Australia’s Yarra Valley would choose to use it to flavor one of its gins. It’s well-known for its mix of botanicals and citrus flavors like grapefruit, lemon, and tangerine.

Sipsmith Zesty Orange Gin

If you’re a fan of London dry gin, you likely already enjoy the award-winning expressions from Sipsmith. If you want to try something slightly different, you’ll grab a bottle of its Zesty Orange Gin. It starts with the brand’s popular London dry gin and then adds fresh orange peel and orange zest. The result is a dry, juniper-filled gin with fresh orange, tangerine, and other citrus flavors.

Tanqueray Rangpur Lime

You’ve probably never heard of a Rangpur lime (it’s okay, we didn’t either). The Rangpur lime looks like an orange, and for good reason. It’s a hybrid fruit made from a mandarin orange and a citron. The distillers at Tanqueray decided to use this exotic, fresh, tart fruit to flavor this special London dry gin. Known for its juniper backbone and hits of mandarin, tart lime, and lemon, this might be the best gin for a Gimlet ever made.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with California Orange Citrus

If you’ve never tried the Irish brand Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin, we implore you to grab a bottle. While you’re at it, get a bottle of its California Orange Citrus version as well. It’s made with the same gunpowder tea and oriental botanicals as the classic gin, but it gets an added citrus burst from fresh California oranges.

Las Californias Citrico

This artisanal gin is flavored with botanicals from the California and Mexican sides of the border. They include California juniper, almond, grape vines and leaves, citrus leaves and peels, and fig. Great for mixing, it carries flavors like pine, grapefruit, tangerine, lemon, and almond.

Bottom line

Gin and citrus fruits were made for each other. Most of our favorite, summery, gin-based drinks already have citrus juice or a citrus garnish. If the addition of citrus in the gin itself adds to the overall experience, we’re all for it.

We suggest you get on the citrus train as well. Grab one or more of the above bottles to guarantee your summer is filled with the most delicious, refreshing Gin & Tonics, Gin Rickeys, Gimlets, Negronis, Aviation, Tom Collins, and every other gin-based drink ever conceived. If you’re a ‘Seinfeld’ fan, you remember the summer of George. Well, this is the summer of citrus-flavored gin.

