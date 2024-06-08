 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These refreshing citrus flavored gins are perfect for summer mixing

Citrus adds a new dimension to your summery gin

By
Gin
Finn/Unsplash

While we’ve been known to partake in a whiskey cocktail like a Highball or Mint Julep, a rum-based drink like a Mojito or Daiquiri, or a tequila-based mixed drink like a Margarita or Ranch Water during the heat of the summer months, those three spirits don’t compare to the summer mixing prowess of a well-made gin.

We can’t get enough of classic gin-based drinks like the Gin & Tonic, Gimlet, and Negroni from June through September. And while we love a good London dry gin or a well-made artisanal take on the spirit, sometimes we crave a little extra flavor to really make the juniper piney, botanical aroma and flavor pop.

Recommended Videos

And what flavor works perfectly with juniper, angelica root, orris root, licorice, and the other random herbs and botanicals found in most gins? Citrus is the perfect complementary flavor to gin. Grapefruit, orange, lemon, lime, and yuzu all work in perfect harmony with classic aromas and flavors of gin.

Related

The best citrus-flavored gins for summer mixing

Gin cocktail
Devin Berko/Unsplash

Summer is a great time for mixing up fresh, citrus-filled cocktails. And our spirit of choice for such an endeavor is gin. And while London dry gin works great for classic drinks like the Gin & Tonic or the epic Spanish Gin Tonic, sometimes we want to crank up the citrus to eleven. That’s where citrus-flavored gins come in. Luckily, there are some great ones available. Keep scrolling to see six of our favorites.

Malfy Gin Con Limone

Malfy Gin Con Limone
Malfy

This fresh, mixable gin begins with classic botanicals like juniper berries, but it’s elevated by the addition of Italian sun-ripened lemons as well as Amalfi lemon peel. The result is a surprisingly complex gin loaded with flavors of piney juniper, tart lemon, and various classic herbs and botanicals. It’s a great choice for mixing this summer.

Four Pillars Fresh Yuzu Gin

Four Pillars Fresh Yuzu Gin
Four Pillars

For those unaware, yuzu is a citrus fruit known for its zesty flavor that’s grown in Asia as well as New Zealand and Australia. It should come as no surprise then that Four Pillars, which is located in Healesville in Victoria, Australia’s Yarra Valley would choose to use it to flavor one of its gins. It’s well-known for its mix of botanicals and citrus flavors like grapefruit, lemon, and tangerine.

Sipsmith Zesty Orange Gin

Sipsmith Zesty Orange Gin
Sipsmith

If you’re a fan of London dry gin, you likely already enjoy the award-winning expressions from Sipsmith. If you want to try something slightly different, you’ll grab a bottle of its Zesty Orange Gin. It starts with the brand’s popular London dry gin and then adds fresh orange peel and orange zest. The result is a dry, juniper-filled gin with fresh orange, tangerine, and other citrus flavors.

Tanqueray Rangpur Lime

Tanqueray Rangpur Lime
Tanqueray

You’ve probably never heard of a Rangpur lime (it’s okay, we didn’t either). The Rangpur lime looks like an orange, and for good reason. It’s a hybrid fruit made from a mandarin orange and a citron. The distillers at Tanqueray decided to use this exotic, fresh, tart fruit to flavor this special London dry gin. Known for its juniper backbone and hits of mandarin, tart lime, and lemon, this might be the best gin for a Gimlet ever made.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with California Orange Citrus

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with California Orange Citrus
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

If you’ve never tried the Irish brand Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin, we implore you to grab a bottle. While you’re at it, get a bottle of its California Orange Citrus version as well. It’s made with the same gunpowder tea and oriental botanicals as the classic gin, but it gets an added citrus burst from fresh California oranges.

Las Californias Citrico

Las Californias Citrico
Las Californias

This artisanal gin is flavored with botanicals from the California and Mexican sides of the border. They include California juniper, almond, grape vines and leaves, citrus leaves and peels, and fig. Great for mixing, it carries flavors like pine, grapefruit, tangerine, lemon, and almond.

Bottom line

Spanish gin tonic
Jez Timms / Unsplash

Gin and citrus fruits were made for each other. Most of our favorite, summery, gin-based drinks already have citrus juice or a citrus garnish. If the addition of citrus in the gin itself adds to the overall experience, we’re all for it.

We suggest you get on the citrus train as well. Grab one or more of the above bottles to guarantee your summer is filled with the most delicious, refreshing Gin & Tonics, Gin Rickeys, Gimlets, Negronis, Aviation, Tom Collins, and every other gin-based drink ever conceived. If you’re a ‘Seinfeld’ fan, you remember the summer of George. Well, this is the summer of citrus-flavored gin.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
This summer’s most refreshing cocktail is the Lillet Spritz
Lillet

Now that the days are getting longer and the evenings warmer, it's time to enjoy the pleasures of a refreshing summer drink. A classic summer cocktail should be light, easy to sip, and capture some of the tastes of the season -- and for a bonus, it should be easy to make as well. After all, who wants to be sweating over a busy bar when there's a balmy summer evening to enjoy?

The go-to summer sipper I'd recommend for a relaxed evening is a Lillet Spritz. If you haven't tried Lillet, an aromatized wine that's similar to vermouth, you can drink it neat or over ice. But it's great for cocktails, too, as it has a blend of sweet grape flavors and herbal bitterness that makes it an interesting and complex ingredient to mix with.
How to make a Lillet Spritz
A Lillet Spritz is just about as simple as a drink can be: equal parts of Lillet Blanc and soda water, for a bubbly, refreshing beverage. What sets this apart, though, is the addition of extras. Some people like to add mint or strawberry, but the thing I can't get enough of is cucumber. Add thinly sliced cucumber wheels to your spritz -- and I mean a lot of cucumber wheels -- and it'll add a lovely savory, green note that goes great with the underlying herbal flavors of the Lillet. I like to serve this in a big copa glass with one large ice cube to keep it cool without watering it down.

Read more
Legendary distillery House of Suntory releases 4 new Japanese whiskies
Try one of House of Suntory's new Japanese whiskies
house of suntory 2024 series hos tsukuriwake family

Japanese whisky is all the rage right now, and brands like the House of Suntory are bringing a taste of Japan's finest spirits to the world. The brand recently released a new 2024 Tsukuriwake series, offering four bottles that showcase the variety of whiskies being made across Japan.

The range is overseen by Suntory's Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo, making use of unusual ingredients and wood for a truly special whisky experience. “Tsukuriwake translates to ‘artisanship through a diversity of making,’ which is truly what the 2024 Series represents with each of the four liquids included,” said Fukuyo. “While past releases from the collection focused mainly on the details of the casks, the 2024 Tsukuriwake Series emphasizes the elements of whisky making, such as ingredient selection, peat, and cask. This series is the ultimate showcase of the incredible diversity of choices that goes into the making of Yamazaki and Hakushu whiskies.”

Read more
The 17 best mocktail recipes to make in 2024
Want the sweet taste of a cocktail without the alcohol? Then mix up these mocktails
Kamas Arrow Cocktail Death and Co

Are you looking to take a little break from alcohol but still want the sweet taste of a cocktail on a warm summer day (no judgment)? Then mix up some mocktails so you can still indulge in some creative cocktail recipes — but without the liquor.

Sure, a mocktail won’t give you the buzz that a cocktail would, but these non-alcoholic drink recipes also won’t make you feel as bad if you have too many of them (both in terms of a hangover and on the scale, if you’re watching your weight). Below, you’ll find different mocktail recipes that range in flavor from sweet and a little spicy to fresh, like a spring garden. Bottoms up!
Berry Burlesque

Read more