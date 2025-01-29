WhistlePig is launching a 10-year-old Snout-to-Tail Bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents WhistlePig Snout-to-Tail Bourbon Where can I buy it?

Vermont’s WhistlePig is renowned for its rye whiskeys. We don’t blame you if you go no further than its Piggyback Rye, Farmstock Rye, or even its Small Batch Rye -10 Years. You’d just be missing out on something really special. That’s because the iconic brand recently launched a ten-year-old bourbon whiskey—yes, a bourbon.

WhistlePig Snout-to-Tail Bourbon

A decade after the launch of WhistlePig Small Batch Rye – Aged 10 Years, the brand is releasing WhistlePig Snout-to-Tail Bourbon. The new whiskey is also matured for ten years. The name is a reference to the maturation technique.

The finishing barrels feature two different toasted casks. The “snout” end is a Vermont oak medium toast and the “tail” end is a Vermont oak smoked maple toast. The barrels are flipped mid-maturation to guarantee maximum exposure to the different wood.

The result is a meorable, complex, 88-proof sipping whiskey tha’s loaded with flavors like honey, brown sugar, toasted cashews, candied almonds, cornbread, and cedar wood.

“After years pushing the boundaries of rye whiskey, we have a point of view on age and experimental finishing that brings something new to bourbon,” said Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig’s Head Blender, in a press release.

“The equal and opposite of our flagship 10 year Rye, Snout-to-Tail Bourbon takes toasted barrel aging to ten with bold flavors and new complexity earned before and after the barrel flip.”

Where can I buy it?

WhistlePig Snout-to-Tail Bourbon is available at select retailers and on the brand’s online store for the suggested price of $89.99 for a 750ml bottle.

